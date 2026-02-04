The Los Angeles Rams want to be back next season as top contenders to win it all. That is something that they have been doing over the last few seasons. Each season that they do not reach their top goal of winning the Super Bowl, it gets harder the following season.

That is because each NFL season is not the same, and anything can change and be different in an instant. That is something the Rams know, but they will accept the challenge and come back looking for the top goal again.

The Rams should have a great team once again next season. The Rams have a lot of their players coming back, and they are not a team that is going to be stopped this offseason, of fixing their roster and bringing players that will help them win.

The Rams are always looking to get better in the offseason, and this offseason, the Rams will have the right resources to do that. This is what makes the Rams special and what is going to get them going next season.

Apr 23, 2019; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead (left) and coach Sean McVay address the media at a press conference at Cal Lutheran University prior to the 2019 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A big thing that the Rams did earlier this week was give extensions to general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay. There is no doubt that those two earned that. Now those two will get to work on the things they want to fix about this team. The Rams are looking to get better in any area they can. The Rams will have to wait a little bit before they can make more decisions this offseason.

That is because they will wait for the decision on two key veterans. Those players are quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams. Both are still at the top of their game and are expected to be back next season, but nothing his confirmed yet. It is hard to say right now because of the season just ending for the Rams.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh (left) interviews Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Great news for Rams this offseason

"Stafford was fine, he played at an MVP level, well, dealing with an aggravated disc for most of the season. It sounds like he was uncomfortable at times, but they were able to manage it in a way they had always hoped they would be able to. And the fact that he got through the season is amazing. The fact that he played like that, even more amazing. Sean McVay told reporters that Stafford will not need surgery to fix that disc issue."

"McVay always said if Stafford wants to return, and my understanding is that was his [Stafford's] plan. The Rams want him back; they want Davante Adams back. Bring the crew back together, after they had some time to think about it."

From Super Bowl Live in San Jose: The latest on #Rams QB Matthew Stafford's future, plus Jonathan Gannon lands in Green Bay and Scott Tolzien is a prime OC candidate for the #Steelers. pic.twitter.com/qH1BXse6KI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2026

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.