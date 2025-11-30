Sean McVay Reflects About Chris Shula’s Development

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. As Sean McVay is about to witness two of his former position coaches take charge of their defenses, he reflected on the man calling the plays for his squad this week. While Ejiro Evero has taken the reins of the Carolina Panthers, Chris Shula has commanded the Rams to success in the post-Aaron Donald era.

McVay spoke on hiring Shula as defensive coordinator this week.

McVay on Shula's Hiring Process

Back in 2023, the Rams would lose their defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris as Morris was hired at the Atlanta Falcons head coach. There were many names circulating at the time in regards to who would take the role.

After a long evaluation process, McVay bucked his former trends by making his first in-house coordinator hire as a head coach. Unlike Wade Phillips, Brandon Staley, and Raheem Morris, Shula built his career with the Rams, having been an assistant since McVay's first year as head coach.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The hire paid off with Shula reinventing defensive football with hybrid players and a fluctuating scheme.

“There's a lot of love and experience together going back to even playing ball with him in college," stated McVay. "I think there are a lot of consistencies that we can relate to in terms of coming from football families and understanding this space. It's really all those things that I just talked about. He checks all those boxes. I think what's really cool is he's had a chance to coach on all three levels. He and I are so connected in regard to how we see the game and how we believe the game should be played, from an offensive, a defensive and really just a holistic perspective."

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"That rapport that I have with him and guys like [Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey and [Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator] Giff Smith and our defensive staff as a whole, but it was really just the connection. When I opened up the competition, he earned the job. He did a great job with his interview. He has done a great job, I think, of really being able to collaborate with his coaching staff. Chris will be the first to tell you, ‘This is a collective effort.’ You hear the headsets on game day and what a phenomenal job he and our defensive coaches do of collaborating to try to be able to put our guys in good positions throughout the game and having a feel for all what's needed. ‘How do we want to play that? What's their approach?’ He's a stud."

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams defensive line coach Giff Smith talks with defensive end Kobie Turner (91) after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I'm really proud of him. I don't want to even say proud because it's not like I have anything to do with it. I'm just really happy and I'm not at all surprised and there's a lot of love for him. I think the players feel that and the coaches that he works with. He's doing a great job. It's a big reason why we've had a lot of cool things go on through 11 games so far.”

