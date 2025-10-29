Where the Rams Truly Stand After Bye Week
The Los Angeles Rams will return to their home stadium for their Week 9 matchup with the New Orleans Saints of the NFC South. This will be the first time the Rams will be back at SoFi Stadium in three weeks.
They have been road warriors the last two games, and they are coming off their bye week. That gave the team a little breathing room to get some important players back from injuries. That is going to be key for this team as they are looking to make a second-half push.
The Rams are looking to play better football in the second half of the season than they did in the first half. They are going into this game with a 5-2 record, but they know it could have been better. But this team is not looking back. Instead, they will look at what is in front of them this week, and that is the Saints. They want to make sure they handle this game early because they are the favorites and looking to get another win and get the momentum going for the second half of the season.
Rams Latest On SI NFL Power Ranking
Bill Huber of On SI gave his latest NFL Power Rankings and he has the Rams coming in at No. 7. The Rams will look improve on that in the second half of the season.
"Sitting at 5-2, the Rams added Roger McCreary to their secondary on Monday but both their Super Bowl runs in the Sean McVay era were spurred by adding an outside linebacker. In 2018, it was Dante Fowler Jr. In 2021, it was Von Miller. In 2025, who that player might be could be the difference between championship success and another early playoff exit."
The Rams have been firing on all cylinders the last few games on both sides of the ball. They will look to keep that going and make sure to put their team in the best position to win games. That is going to be key for the Rams, playing consistent football in the second half. They have the team to do it, and do not be surprised if his team goes in the playoffs as the favorites to win it all.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE