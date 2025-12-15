Rams' Sean McVay Sent a Clear Message to the NFL

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams of 2025 are not the Rams of old and with one of the best teams in the NFL, the team is refusing to yield any longer. They see what this season could be and aren't hesitating to make it a reality.

In their win over the Lions on Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay was aggressive and electric, displaying his own never-say-die attitude against a coach in Dan Campbell, who has defined the term aggressive coaching since becoming Detroit's leader.

Peak McVay

In earlier fourth down situations, especially against the Philadelphia Eagles, McVay would send his punt unit onto the field, and while it is smart to put trust into a defense as stout as the Rams, there was always a feeling that McVay lacked a brazenness to his moves.

Not only that but even on fourth downs, the Rams would be conservative, refusing to rely on their patented passing attack. McVay made it clear on Sunday with a variety of decisions that he's pushing the throttle and placing the ball in Matthew Stafford 's hands.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Down seven on the Rams' second drive of the game, they found themselves in fourth and four and then fourth and eight, converting both times with strikes to Puka Nacua . That drive ended in a touchdown.

Later on, with only 30 seconds in the first half remaining, the Rams received their kickoff down ten points. Instead of running the clock out, the Rams went north in a hurry, leading to a field goal and thus entering the locker room down by one possession. Both decisions kept the game close, allowing the Rams to overtake Detroit in the second half.

Stafford on McVay's Aggressiveness

After the game, Stafford spoke on those decisions, first commenting on McVay's call to go for it twice on fourth down.

“I was excited," stated Stafford. "We had some chances on some third downs and didn't get it done, but I thought we clutched up, made some plays on fourth down and were able to get some points out of it. Playing a good offense like Detroit has, you have to stay with them. We moved it well in the first half. I had the turnover. [Lions’ Edge] Aidan [Hutchinson] made a great play. It looked like he was primary receiver on the damn play. [The play] made me look silly in space. We moved it good enough to put points up. We didn’t connect on a couple there to get the touchdowns that we needed, but those fourth downs were big.”

Stafford also spoke on the decision to go get points to end the half.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It was a big one," stated Stafford. "Right before that I was like, ‘Man, let's go steal three.’ I told the guys, ‘Let’s go steal three points and see what happens.’ The first one we got the little completion at the back of the ball and then [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] called a great one. It was the same one I was thinking. I was like, ‘Please go to this.’ He thought it and we thought the same thing. They were playing a super prevent defense. I tried to move the post player and give [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] as much space as he could to do his thing. He did and made a great play and got it down in there. Getting three there is big. Being able to come back in the second half and tie it up is a big one.”

On that drive, Nacua hit a nasty move to get open for a 37-yard gain that set up Harrison Mevis' field goal.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after defeating the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“He did a great job," stated Stafford on Nacua's catch. "He caught the one versus a mask. They were trying to show me man coverage and then popped out into a Tampa two prevent quick defense and Puka did a nice job settling in the hole there. I tried to put it on him, and he did a great job falling forward. The next one, [they] showed us the man look, stayed man and Puka did a nice job going in and then catching it at the catch point.”

With McVay's brain, Stafford's command, and Nacua's playmaking ability, all three men hope to emulate that success in Seattle on Thursday.

