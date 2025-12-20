Why Rams Flaws Could Keep Them From a Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looked as frustrated as he had ever looked after a loss during his post-game press conference, considering the number of big games he has coached since he was hired by the franchise in 2017.

His team had just lost a 38-37 thriller in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks, dropping from the No. 1 seed to the fifth seed in the NFC. For the majority of the season, the Rams had been considered one of, if not the best, team in the NFL, sorching their opponents left and right. However, their defeat to Seattle exposed key flaws that could damage their chances at a championship.

The Rams have multiple Achillies heels

I want to get this out of the way: Matthew Stafford locked up the MVP last night with a terrific performance in the brightest of lights with the division lead and No. 1 seed on the line. There is a reason why football is considered the ultimate team sport, and it's because everyone on the roster, the coaching staff, the front office, and ownership all play a role in the success of an NFL franchise.

The Rams failed in a few critical areas on Thursday night, with the flaws shining bright as day: special teams, perimeter defense, and coverage consistency.

Special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn is under serious heat at the moment, and rightfully so. While he and McVay have worked hard to right the ship, his unit failed when it mattered most. A missed field goal in the final minutes to take the lead, a false start on the kicking unit, and a punt return touchdown by Rashid Shaheed flipped the momentum for the Seahawks entirely back the other way.

In the secondary, it was key coverage miscues that showed up at the worst moments, such as the A.J. Barner score in the fourth quarter and the two-point conversion with the game—and division—on the line. Another year, another season of consequences by general manager Les Snead for not addressing the cornerback and linebacker positions more thoroughly.

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr., for as much as he has done at the position for Los Angeles this season, continues to be in compromising positions in critical moments for this defense. We saw it in Carolina, and we saw it again on Thursday night in Seattle, showing that this is not sustainable for any championship run.

Yes, while Nate Landman has had a Pro Bowl season and just got a nice contract extension, there are moments where he is a liability in coverage, and don't get me started on Omar Speights. In the latest mini-mock draft, I had the Rams addressing both positions in the first round with Sonny Styles and Brandon Cisse—talents Chris Shula could've used in those key moments against the Seahawks.

Then, there's the ongoing off-field discourse with Puka Nacua that featured a livestream with two internet "influencers" and a since-deleted X post on the officiating crew moments after the game concluded. McVay showed a level of annoyance when asked about the post and the livestream, seemingly unaware of the former's occurrence.

Nacua spoke with a scrum of reporters after the game, saying that he isn't distracted, considering his monster output—12 catches for a single-game league-wide-high of 225 yards and two touchdowns. However, I think the off-field discourses and the moments of immaturity from Nacua may become a distraction, whether the team wants to admit it or not.

It takes all three phases to win football games in this sport. Right now, the Rams are playing winning football in one and a half phases: offense and a run defense. Pass coverage and special teams have not been at a winning level in critical moments this season, and it is what could—no, actually, it will keep Los Angeles from winning it all this year.

At the moment, Los Angeles will have to play on the road for the entire postseason, unless either the sixth or seventh seed reaches the NFC Championship Game. The Rams are still a Super Bowl-caliber team, but unless they figure out a quick solution to two key phases, fans can kiss the chance at playing in Santa Clara in February goodbye.

