Steelers Make Bold First Move For Rams Assistants

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Less than 24 hours since the departure of Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hard at work, trying to find a replacement for the 19-year head man. The search will be conducted by team president Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan.

Following a Steelers press conference on Wednesday, NFL insider Adam Schefter announced that Pittsburgh has requested a head coaching interview for Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers first known head coach interview request is for Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase , per source," stated Schefter. "Baltimore, Cleveland and Las Vegas also have requested interviews with him during this hiring cycle."

Scheelhaase, along with Chris Shula and Mike LaFleur, have received requests for head coaching interviews.

Steelers Continue to Look at the Rams

Minutes after the Steelers announced a request for Scheelhaase, the Steelers also put in a request for Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

Make it a pair of Rams coordinators for the Steelers, who also have requested a head coach interview with LA’s defensive coordinator Chris Shula, per source," wrote Schefter.

McVay's Confident in His Guys

As Sean McVay 's coaching tree has started to hit legendary status, McVay commented earlier this week that despite league-wide interest, his coaches understand the job at hand. When asked if he was concerned about the interview requests, this is what he had to say.

“No, I'm not," stated McVay. "I'm not at all concerned. I think these guys do a great job. I think they understand. I think the way that it's set up and situated is there are times and at this portion of the interview process, it's more a get to know each other. You're not diving into you some of the depths that maybe the latter parts of these interview processes can entail. It's a tremendous credit to those guys. They're well-deserving."

"Like I've said, we've got a bunch of capable great leaders on our coaching staff, guys that elevate our players and our situation. I'm happy for them and I'm not at all concerned about it being a distraction because of how those guys are. In a lot of instances, I think them just being themselves will be the most appropriate way to handle it all because of who they are most importantly as people, but also as coaches with incredible capacity.”

The Rams will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday to close out the NFL's Divisional Round.

