Three Bold Observations From Rams' Start to Free Agency

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been hard at work, reloading their roster with talent as they look to make a Super Bowl run in 2026. Here are three bold observations from their recent moves.

1. Chris Shula Wants To Hunt

To retain Kam Curl was one thing but to add Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson is another. Along with Emmanuel Forbes, the Rams gave Shula every defender needed to cover the top and the boundaries. Shula has made his intention clear. He is using a centerfield, single-high safety and two outside corners to defend the top, forcing defenses to play underneath.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the shrinkage of the field, I'm expecting Shula to be way more aggressive, especially with defensive back blitzes. I also see Shula using pressure to set up fake blitzes, which could lead to traps with their coverage. A lot of pre-snap looks that turn into something else post-snap.

Long story short, the Rams gave Shula the tools to force teams to make one more play and Shula will use that play to create a game-changing turnover.

2. Sean McVay Will Take 13 Personnel To the Next Level

When the Rams decided to bring back Tyler Higbee on a two-year deal, that signaled a clear intent to have four tight ends on the active roster next season. It's clear Colby Parkinson will be the starter while Terrance Ferguson will have an increased role, but the basic dynamics of the unit will be built upon in an effective way.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

I see Sean McVay using this unit as his jab. The run paired with the short passing game to tall targets. He'll use this to set up bigger shots with faster units by continuously changing up personnel packages, while running similar-looking formations to induce fatigue from the oppositon.

3. The Rams Are Taking Whomever They Want During the Draft

Let me dive into this. The Rams made free agency a priority this season so they wouldn't have to reach in the draft. They did that as the roster has minimal holes. I see this as an indication that the Rams are going to make several wild selections that many see as gambles. I think the Rams are pushing things to the limit and if they see a player who can give them an edge, regardless of opinion regarding on-field dynamics, the Rams will select them.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead (left) and head coach Sean McVay (center) look on from behind the Duke Blue Devils bench prior to the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

There will be no such thing as positional value, the trade value chart, or concerns for backlash. The Rams are ready to pay full price.