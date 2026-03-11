One Rams Assistant Is Set For a Breakout Season

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Outside of Sean McVay and Chris Shula, no coach has been more positively affected by the Los Angeles Rams' roster moves than Pass Game Coordinator Jimmy Lake.

Lake, who takes over the role from Aubrey Pleasant, has watched his unit grow in personnel and talent. The Rams traded for Lake's former player at the Univeristy of Washington in Trent McDuffie, sign Super Bowl winner Jaylen Watson, and re-signed Kam Curl.

On top of that, Lake has the respect of the organization.

McVay Believes In Lake

Lake has been a part of the Rams for the 2023 and 2025 NFL season, growing in his current role. Earlier this month, McVay spoke highly of Lake.

“Jimmy has been a great DB coach for a long time and as a defensive coordinator and head coach," stated McVay. "I knew Jimmy just through the different coaching circles from his relationship with [49ers Defensive Coordinator] Raheem [Morris] going all the way back to Tampa," stated McVay. "I heard about him. Then I remember when you're watching Boise State or you're watching Washington film when he's running their defenses and you see the way that those guys play. It tells you a lot about Jimmy Lake."

Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake reacts to a play against the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

"Then you get a chance to be able to partner up with him after he leaves Washington and you see his big picture capacity where he is working closely with me two of the last three years minus the year that he went and was a coordinator for the Falcons. I love what he's about. I love his big picture perspective. I think he's got a great way of communicating clearly in a succinct fashion so that players understand and I know we’re aligned."

"I know there's an identity that Chris and I believe in and how we want it to look, what we want it to look like on the back end and Jimmy's going to do a tremendous job of being able to lead the way working alongside Chris Beake and Mike Hunter. You asked what makes him feel like the perfect fit and I do think he's the perfect fit for that because of how closely I've worked with him over the last couple of years and how much I trust him.”

Dec 21, 2019; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Washington Huskies defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and head coach Chris Petersen hold the Las Vegas Bowl trophy at Sam Boyd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

During Lake's time with Boise State and Washington, he worked under Chris Petersen. Petersen is a close, personal friend of McVay's .

With the tools to succeed and the backing of his head coach, one has to wonder if Lake is being prepared to become the Rams' next defensive coordinator once Shula leaves.