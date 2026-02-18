This All-Pro Linebacker Would Fit Perfectly Within Rams Defense

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have several questions to answer on defense, but a luxurious signing could be the move to push them to the top.

The Saints Legend Has Option to Leave New Orleans

Pro Football Focus' Daire Carragher named All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis as one of the NFL's top veterans looking to secure a ring this season. Davis, the ageless wonder, turned 37 in January but due to horrific usage during his tenure with the Jets and the Browns, Davis' career didn't really take off until his sixth to seventh year in the NFL.

"Davis is entering uncharted territory as a linebacker," stated Carragher. "With 14 NFL seasons already under his belt, retirement doesn’t even seem to be a consideration for the 37-year-old chasing his first Super Bowl ring."

"Davis managed to set his career-high in tackles last season with the New Orleans Saints, while also registering the highest PFF run defense grade of his career (88.9). He led the Saints defense in snaps played and still projects as an every-down “quarterback of the defense” wearing the green dot on his helmet — ideal for a young squad in need of a veteran leader."

"There has been plenty of buzz around Davis potentially heading north to rejoin former coach Dennis Allen on the Chicago Bears defense. However, it’s also easy to forget the Saints went 4-0 in December and showed real signs of future potential down the stretch. They may not scream immediate Super Bowl contender, but neither did the Seattle Seahawks at this stage last year."

"Whoever ultimately lands Davis is getting one of the most reliable linebackers in the league. Having not posted an overall season grade above 63.0 in the first five years of his career, Davis has yet to drop below 73.0 in nine seasons since. It’s as if his career truly began in 2017, not 2012, and Davis plays like a linebacker five years younger than what the birth certificate says."

Why The Rams Should Be Interested In Davis

The Rams need a veteran linebacker to help in run defense after Kenneth Walker III and Bijan Robinson torched the team in the same manner Saquon Barkley did in 2024. Davis is a premier run defender who could allow Nate Landman to hunt ball carriers with his patented, fumble-inducing punch out.

Plus, Davis provides a solid option as a pass defender, so the opposition won't be able to pass against the Rams' run defense, as multiple teams did in the postseason. Also, the Rams need linebacker depth as they had none in 2026. Perhaps more spaced-out snaps would help Omar Speights return to his rookie form.

