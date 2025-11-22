Three Observations From Rams Extending Nate Landman
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams extended first-year linebacker Nate Landman to a three-year extension that ties Landman to the team through the 2028 season. One of the NFL's best free agent acquisitions this offseason, Landman was named a captain and defensive signal caller in his first year in Southern California.
Here are three observations from the move.
1. The Rams are getting serious
This was the move to make and the fact the Rams didn't wait to make it was shocking. Through background conversations, the thought regarding how the team would handle negotiations would be to allow Landman to hit the open market, figure out a consensus on a price and then give Landman that deal.
The Rams refused to let the market dictate their wants and to be frank, there was always going to be a path to a deal. Landman loves the organization and the organization loves Landman. He represents exactly what the team wants from the middle linebacker position in performance and leadership, plus I think there's a lot of regret within the organization on how Ernest Jones' time came to an end.
So why wait for tomorrow if there's a way to get things done today?
2. This move signals a massive shift in team-building philosophy
Not only are the Rams getting aggressive again on roster building, they're now putting resources towards positions they haven't prioritized in years. Kyren Williams received the first running back extension given by the franchise since Todd Gurley and now Landman becomes the first off-ball linebacker to sign a multi-year extension of such an amount in years.
On top of that, the Rams paid Kevin Dotson and have zero regrets about it. This is a front office that let Rodger Safford walk. This move means extensions for Quentin Lake and Kam Curl are back in play and I think Kobie Turner and Byron Young are going to get extensions done in the next six months.
3. Landman is the first domino
As mentioned above, multiple defenders are about to get signed. The good news about having an owner like Stan Kroenke is that the Rams can get their hands on liquid cash fast and thus, extensions can be handed out immediately.
The defense looks to be getting invested in, but more importantly, this feels like Les Snead is spending cash now to provide the proper foundation for a rookie quarterback to have instant success in.
A strong defense, a veteran running back who's a nasty pass blocker, and an above-average receiver, plus the Rams are about to secure Puka Nacua's extension. Just something to think about.
