One Top Playmaker Could Be Slipping Right Into the Rams' Hands

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams sit in a unique position entering the 2026 NFL Draft as while their own first-round pick currently belongs to the Kansas City Chiefs, via the trade for Trent McDuffie, they own the Atlanta Falcons' 13th overall pick.

Having picked up the selection from last year's draft, the Rams have a lot of options moving forward. For a team that prioritizes value, one collegiate star who was unable to shine in his final season could be the next gem for the franchise.

Miller's Report

ESPN's Matt Miller reports that Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is slipping down draft boards due to a lack of certainty about what Tyson will become.

"One player trending in the wrong direction leading up to the draft is Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson," stated Miller. "In reviewing my grades with a handful of scouts, many remarked that Tyson's hamstring injury and lack of predraft workouts could cause him to slide to the back half of the first round. Three scouts told me that Tyson ranks as the No. 4 receiver on their internal boards. He is scheduled to do positional work for NFL teams on April 17."

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Rams currently own the 13th overall selection, and they have maintained their second and third round picks, giving the team the capital needed to trade back into the first round in the event that Tyson slips into the late 20s.

The NFL is expected to see another year where a plethora of top receivers are selected in the top rounds. Players like Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate, Omar Cooper Jr, and several others are considered premier prospects. If they have more complete resumes in the eyes of NFL executives, that could be enough to trigger a slide for Tyson that drives him towards Los Angeles.

Tyson's Fit

This is a player whom we have been following for quite some time. There's a lot to love with Tyson's game, especially when one considers the effectiveness of slot receivers in Sean McVay's offense.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams are already looking at options to succeed Davante Adams, and they have yet to establish a permanent WR3 for their offense. Tyson's size and speed would fit like a glove and his ability to make plays after the catch would help exploit vacancies opened up by the natural route patterns of Adams and Puka Nacua.

Tyson is a top prospect to watch, and the Rams have the depth to make the risk worth it.