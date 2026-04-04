Drafting a Wide Receiver More Important For Rams Than Ever

There is a level of uncertainty at wide receiver that the Los Angeles Rams may not have seen coming three months ago when they began their deep postseason run and came up short of reaching Super Bowl LX.

Davante Adams is getting older, as the active career leader in touchdown receptions and last season's league leader in the department, enters the twilight chapter of his career. Furthermore, controversial All-Pro pass-catcher Puka Nacua has decided to enter holistic rehab ahead of the most important offseason of his life.

Mar 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua watches in the third period of the game between the Colorado Avalanche and the LA Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There is no more Tutu Atwell. Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield are great depth pieces for the roles they play, but aren't likely to be the reliable No. 3 targets for MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford. This means that the upcoming NFL Draft, which features a bevy of talent at wide receiver, becomes all the more important for not just 2026 but beyond the upcoming regular season.

Wide receiver is now the Rams No. 1 need heading into the NFL Draft

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two things must come to focus at this time: Adams may hang the cleats up after 2026, and Nacua may walk in free agency next offseason to become the most highly sought-after player in recent free agency history. These possibilities aren't far-fetched, and that means having a focus on wide receiver with the Rams' first three selections is a top priority.

Trading for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson give the Rams a strong group on the perimeter, easing the concerns of having to draft at the position. Ohio State's Carnell Tate, USC's Makai Lemon, and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson all remain real possibilities at No. 13 overall for general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay.

The depth at wide receiver is steady, but could be better. If Adams or Nacua were to miss time with an injury, Los Angeles could always get by with their deep group of tight ends and a strong run game, but Stafford needs to thrive on the perimeter to his pass-catchers. Sustainability and foundational support of the roster remain the overall long-term focus of Snead and company, which is why adding a talented pass-catcher at some point should be the focus in a few weeks.

By drafting a wide receiver early in the NFL Draft, the Rams signal they are focused on long-term stability at the position while looking to make Nacua the face of the franchise when he returns.