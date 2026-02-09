Three Former Rams Win Super Bowl LX For Rival Seahawks

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were witnesses to three former Super Bowl LVI champions strapping up to play for the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Cooper Kupp , Ernest Jones, and Cam Akers were all on the field at SoFi Stadium in 2022 to lift their first Lombardi and on Sunday night, at familiar Levi Stadium, the trio of ex-Rams lifted their second title, this time representing the Rams' most difficult rival.

Here's how the game unfolded for the three as they celebrate an incredible achievement.

Cooper Kupp

Rams Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp was the most prolific pass catcher for the Seahawks, hauling in six receptions of 61 yards as his consistency and ability to find holes in coverages allowed Seattle to have a constant threat in the pass game.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Kupp 's ability to run block also contributed towards Kenneth Walker's Super Bowl LX MVP achievement. Walker has 27 carries for which he ran for a game-changing 135 yards. Walker's speed and patience allowed Sam Darnold to pick New England apart in play action, leading to the Seahawks' only touchdown of the game. A throw to A.J. Barner.

With the victory, Kupp wins a title for his home state and becomes the only receiver in NFl history to win Super Bowl MVP and two titles with two different teams.

Ernest Jones IV

Jones was dominant as he led the Seahawks defense in tackles, putting up ten total in the winning effort. Jones was all over the field and one has to think that the Rams are having some remorseful thoughts after their decision to trade Jones to Tennessee paved his path to Seattle and a second ring.

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Jones is entering his prime and it appears he'll be a Seahawks legend with everything is all set and done. Being a commander on the defense, the Seahawks shut out the Patriots for three quarters of the ball game.

While the total stats will tell a different story as New England was able to rally off points to end the game, Jones' unit forced two interceptions and a fumble on Drake Maye while the defensive line sacked Maye six times.

Cam Akers

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) poses with New Orleans Saints running back Cam Akers (26) during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Akers participated in the contest but didn't record any stats.

