Why Rams' Nate Scheelhaase Could Be a Hot Commodity

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. In the world of college football, the coaching carousel has sent coaches all across the country as millions of dollars in deals are being struck as some of the biggest programs in the country. Penn State, who fired their head coach James Franklin earlier this season, has hired Iowa State's head coach Matt Campbell to lead their program in a new direction.

The Nittany Lions will need a full offensive overhaul and with Campbell headed into Big Ten territory, one must wonder if he'll reach out to the NFL ranks and call a friend from the past.

Los Angeles Rams Pass Game Coordinator Nate Scheelhaase is a man destined for football greatness. Not only is he a brilliant offensive mind but he's genuinely a solid guy who develops relationships with his players.

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Nate Scheelhaase watches the practice in the university's Spring Football game at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Ames, Iowa Ncaa Football Iowa State Spring Football | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Scheelhaase has a group chat with his former wide receivers and he even detailed how close he gets with his guys.

When I spoke to Scheelhaase earlier this season, he stated that Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson and his partner would watch his son.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) reacts after a play during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

"Xavier Hutchinson literally babysat my oldest son," stated Scheelhaase. "His girlfriend really was the one who babysat my son, but my son would be most excited about Xavier Hutchinson coming over. "My son's stows away the jerseys that he has...it's more than just football with those dudes like Xavier Hutchinson."

It is in that spirit of developing interpersonal relationships with genuine efforts that has made Scheelhaase a respected name within the organization and a clear-cut offensive coordinator candidate this offseason.

The Job

Scheelhaase was an Iowa State assistant from 2018-2023, rising through the ranks to become the Cyclones' offensive coordinator. He's a talented recruiter who played a pivotal role in securing multiple premier receivers, including Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, and others.

Scheelhaase is also a former quarterback who understands passing concepts at an elite level. Penn State has lacked talent at the quarterback and wide receiver positions.

There are many reasons Scheelhaase would take the job if he's offered the offensive coordinator position. The money and the ability to compete instantly are right there, and it's not without precedent that a Rams offensive mind went to the collegiate ranks to further their career.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen smiles to the crowd as he walks of the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was a position coach with the Rams before taking the Kentucky Wildcats' offensive coordinator job. The Rams would re-hire him in that role in 2022 before Coen returned to the Kentucky job in 2023. Coen then took the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator job in 2024. He was hired by Jacksonville this offseason.

Plus, Scheelhaase is from the Midwest so Pennsylvania is within striking distance from his home.

Scheelhaase's Relationship With Campbell

We spoke about Iowa State and Scheelhaase could not stop praising the community of Ames, Iowa. That is where he built his home and established a foundation for his family. His eldest son grew up in the community, while his daughter was born in the city.

Scheelhaase would speak on Campbell, Ames, and what was special about that situation, describing elements that also define Penn State.

Iowa State Cyclones' football head coach Matt Campbell talks to coaching staffs at the sideline against Arizona State during the third quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"[Iowa State's} starting point is Matt Campbell, he's a culture builder," stated Scheelhaase. "So what was cool about Iowa State is that you felt like you had a huge recruiting edge, because there was a unique culture that was specific to guys that really wanted to be around great people, really loved and had a passion about football if you could get that right fit.

No matter whether they're from Kansas City, Jaylen Noel from Florida, Xavier Hutchison, and Jayden Higgins. Whether they were transfers that were looking for the right fit or there were guys coming out of high school or junior college, like you found that right fit any type of way."

That culture that weeded out fits for the program came from Campbell, as stated by Scheelhaase.

McVay's Backing

I've spoken to multiple people within the Rams facility about Scheelhaase and there are only positive words being said. I asked Sean McVay on Monday about Scheelhaase.

“He’s a great coach," stated McVay. "He has great leadership, great capacity for the game, similar to a lot of our other great coaches. First and foremost, he has great character. There's an ability to be able to connect with all different types."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates with cornerback Cobie Durant (14) after Durant returned an interception for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"There's an ability to own the game from an all-22 perspective. He's excellent. I've really enjoyed working with him. He's a great person, first and foremost, and he has a great family. He's been outstanding, working with the receivers, but he has a tremendous impact on our team and our group as a whole.”

It's time to get serious about Nate Scheelhaase because he's a rising star and from what I've seen, he's the next offensive guru within the coaching ranks.

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.