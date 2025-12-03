How Xavier Smith Has Become Latest Rams Gem

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a true gem in Xavier Smith. The receiver, return, and gunner has been a primary force in the battle for field position but while most of his work comes when a ball is kicked, it was his actions on passing plays that have impressed.

Smith Was At His Best

Smith had his best game as a wide receiver on Sunday, hauling in three catches for 82 yards. Playing in the role Tutu Atwell typically occupies, it was Atwell's understudy using the guidance given from Atwell to navigate upfield.

Smith was a standout at receiver during the preseason but has found limited opportunities as a receiver during the regular season. While he's used a lot on Special Teams, Smith has proven time and time again that he's ready for offensive snaps. Rams head coach Sean McVay praised Smith's work on Monday.

“He did a great job and that's what he's done," stated McVay. "Whether it's as a returner or whether it's as a gunner, when he’s gotten his opportunities as a receiver, he’s consistently delivered. It was a great job by [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] on the catch and run on the sideline and recognizing five-man rush that played it deep to short with the concept and he was disciplined."

"I think what's cool about that is that was the first play after we had thrown the interception to [Panthers’ Cornerback] Mike Jackson and Matthew’s a stud with how he responds to everything. Great job by ‘X’ [Xavier Smith]. Then the 51-yarder was a great job tracking the football. They lost the integrity of the top shell of the coverage, Matthew recognizing it was a big play on a second-and-10.”

Smith's 51-yard reception was the largest of the game. Smith led all receivers in yards during the contest.

Smith On His Big Catch

Smith also spoke on Monday regarding his big play.

"It meant a lot," stated Smith. "Just wanted to create that spark for the team and just try to get us going, keep us on the same path that we've been going, since we've been on this winning streak. Just want to do my role, and do it at a high level.

Smith went on to say that with so many big names on the field, he wanted to ensure that when got his chance, he would maintain the standards of the room. Smith's intentions came to fruition as he begins to peak at the right time.

