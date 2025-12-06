How Kyren Williams Continues to Exemplify The Standard of the Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Rams named Kyren Williams as their 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Williams, who both signed an extension and was named a team captain for the first time in his career this offseason, has been a true leader in the locker room and in the community.

A man who leads from the front, Williams has firmly supplanted himself within the Los Angeles community and in the hearts of fans everywhere. Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Williams' nomination during his Friday press conference.

McVay on Williams' Nomination

Williams exemplifies many of the traits the Rams are looking to be the pillar of their culture. A team-first player, Williams' dedication to his craft and the goals of the locker room are why he has never found an enemy on his sideline.

“It means a lot," stated McVay. "I think you guys would agree with me on this. When you look at our locker room, it's just sprinkled with, it might be different personalities, but they are all high character individuals. They treat people the right way. They've been raised the right way. They've been around people that have influenced and affected them in a positive way and then they do the same to others. It's really fun. It's great to be around a group of people and a group of men that inspire you to want to be better."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"Whether it's Kyren or whether it's you name them, these guys all influence each other in a positive way. I think you become the company you keep. The way that these guys handle themselves, whether it's staying humble in the good things, handling setbacks or using their platform like we talked about with Kyren, it's a big deal. I think in a lot of instances too, those players that are some of your best leaders or your biggest producers, when they're the ones modeling the way that becomes the standard for everything else. I've talked about it before."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands the ball off to Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"My grandpa was so willing to share and had such a wisdom about himself. I think one of the things that they had right that I think we've tried to replicate and done a pretty good job of here from when he was with the Niners is the players that are in those leadership roles are your best players. They're the example of ‘seen is better than said.’ That's what it really looks like. Everybody else seems to fall in line and really be inspired to want to do that because you see what it looks like to move in a way that feels different. It's the right way to be able to go about it. We have a lot of guys that do that.”

McVay's grandfather John, was a crucial part of the San Francisco 49ers's "Golden Dynasty" in the 80s and 90s. McVay's 49ers exemplified player treatment and team culture, something both Sean McVay and Williams are doing currently.

