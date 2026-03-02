Why Rams Should Only Embrace USC's Makai Lemon

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. At the NFL Combine, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, who is a projected top-15 draft pick, spoke during a media session. His interview has come across as strange to some, and there are allegations that Lemon bombed his interviews with prospective franchises.

Former NFL player Breiden Fehoko made the claim based on a conversation he had.

"I talked to a scout just now who said he didn’t know what Makai Lemon’s motive was behind his combine interviews but whoever advised the kid needs to be fired," stated Fehoko on Twitter. "'Absolutely bombed it' word for word."

Lemon has come under fire because...well, because there's nothing else to write on until there is, and he's a convenient target. Here's my short history with Lemon and my takeaways on what has become an absolutely ludicrous story.

There's Nothing To Justify Lemon's Emerging "Red Flags"

If Makai Lemon was auditioning to be the new host of a nighttime talk show, then maybe there is some merit to the concerns put forth about the star wide receiver. The good news is that he's not auditioning for a media gig, he's preparing himself for a career in professional football.

I had the privilege of interviewing Lemon, alongside members of the media, after USC's victory over Texas A&M in the 2024 Las Vegas Bowl. Lemon, in that environment, answered every question with complete thoughts and details. In fact, most, if not all, USC beat writers have said similar things about Lemon. He's a professional who plays football the right way, training day in and day out to be the best.

What he doesn't do is stand in front of reporters at a podium, hounding him for answers. As someone who has worked the combine before, it's a madhouse, and for players of Lemon's status, the whole city is on top of him. Reporters are trying to get players' attention, shouting over one another, and by the time a question gets posed, players are trying to figure out what the reporter was asking, as the first part of the question is often muffled by other sounds.

So if there is to be a criticism of Lemon's response, there must be criticism of the process. Keep in mind that Lemon didn't say anything beyond the scope of a reasonable answer.

The NFL Combine is also where every report needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Let's not forget that there was a time when scouts would ask questions that were either idiotic, confusing, or straight-up offensive. Plus, what does it matter?

Lemon is tasked with being two things in the NFL. A good player and a good teammate. He's proven he's both for years already.

So, to wrap it up, this narrative is nothing short of asinine. Lemon is being criticized because he doesn't fit a mold. That doesn't make him unfit for the Rams...it makes him human. Does anyone know how many different personalities exist within the Rams organization? Does anyone know how many perspectives and influences each player has? Does anyone know how those impact relationships?

Clearly, it isn't a problem as the Rams made it to the NFC Championship Game last season.

Here's what anyone needs to know about Lemon. He didn't run when he didn't get playing time as a freshman, he didn't run when USC failed to meet lofty expectations. Lemon strapped up and turned it on every time he touched the ball. He's a star player, beloved teammate, and Trojans legend. That's why the Rams should draft him. Enough said.

