Premier Rams Prospect Makai Lemon Speaks From NFL Combine

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are looking towards the future, and with two first-round picks in hand, as well as a plethora of additional selections throughout the rest of the NFL Draft, the team has more than enough to build on their championship-level momentum heading into 2026.

While the Rams ' top brass have historically avoided attending the combine, the event serves as a first look into the names that could be gracing televisions on Sunday.

The Rams have the opportunity to make a move for one of the most talented players in college football, considering USC's Makai Lemon is waiting in the Rams' backyard. Lemon, a native of Southern California and 2025 Unanimous All-American won the Biletnikoff award last season, given to the best receiver in college football, and has been a standout player during his time with the Trojans.

Considering the need to add a third threat to the receiver room, the Rams could not just find that in Lemon but also a long-term solution at the position that could see Jordan Whittington or Konata Mumpfield fill in to create a new top trio with Puka Nacua once Davante Adams retires.

Lemon Speaks Live In Indianapolis

Lemon was in attendance for the NFL Combine, answering questions from reporters during his podium session.

"Just not seeing the field....not getting those opportunities getting presented to myself," stated Lemon on his biggest roadblock in college. "Taught me to be patient, stay down, keep working hard, and when they do come up, take full advantage. Don't take any opportunity for granted."

Lemon has drawn comparisons to fellow USC standout Amon-Ra St. Brown.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein added his scouting report of the Los Angeles superstar.

"High-skill, high-volume slot receiver with average size but extraordinary ball skills," stated Zierlein. "Lemon has room for refinement, but not much. He’s intelligent, confident and polished with the ability to make plays on all three levels. Tempo-driven route-runner who misdirects man coverage and separates out of turns but is fairly average after the catch."

"Quicker than fast, featuring early acceleration to open seam throws but flashes late burst when needed. More play strength is needed for NFL press and he needs to avoid rushing through multi-breaking routes. He’s an exceptional ball-tracker with excellent catch timing and few focus drops. He wins more combat catches than he loses. Lemon is a plug-and-play, quarterback-friendly talent with first-round value and Pro Bowl upside."

