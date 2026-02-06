Rams Matthew Stafford States Playing Intention For 2026

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams learned incredible news on Thursday night as Matthew Stafford has re-affirmed his commitment to the team, stating he will be back in 2026.

Stafford Wins MVP By The Slimest Of Margins

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Stafford's win was the closest since 2003.

"The 2025 NFL MVP race was the closest since Peyton Manning and Steve McNair shared the award in 2003," stated Schefter. "Stafford edged Maye 366–361 in total points, winning 24 first-place votes to Maye’s 23."

Stafford is Back

After Stafford won, he took to the stage at the NFL Honors, flanked by his four daughters to issue a heartfelt speech where he thanked everyone who impacted his success.

Stafford turned to his daughters where he stated he would be back next season.

“Can’t wait for you to cheer me on next year when we’re out there kicking ass,” stated Stafford.

The Rams Were Hoping Stafford Would Return

During their end of year pressers, Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead both stated they wanted Stafford to return.

Sean McVay

“I think that if that's something that he wants to do, the answer is absolutely yes," stated McVay. "I think people don't understand me and Gary's [Klein, team reporter] dynamic. I was joking with Gary at the last presser. They know how much we have fun with each other. I think what's great is he's going to take his time and talk with Kelly [Stafford] and the girls and see what's best, but man is he still playing at an incredible level? Our hope is that he does, but I think with respect to his timetable and ability to be able tocommunicatewith you guys, whenever he feels ready to make that announcement, we'll let him be able to do that.”

Les Snead

“We're going to let Matthew decide," stated Snead. "I think we've had productive conversations with him. We're going to give him his space to recover, rejuvenate and then determine, do we want to get back on this horse again and go chase, earn and grab special moments together?”

Snead was also asked about the process to replace Stafford.

“On the macro level, when Matthew's on the horse we go, ‘Let's make the most of our time with Matthew.’ We're well aware that there will be a time where we have to transition. You kind of do both at the same time. There will be two different teams with or without Matthew, obviously with the position he plays and how important that position is and how well he plays it. At the end of the day, we try to keep it simple. Let's make the most of our time with Matthew. Then when the time comes and Matthew says, ‘You know what? Enough is enough.’ Then let's be prepared to transition from there.”

Snead gets to delay that question for one more season.

