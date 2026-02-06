Rams Matthew Stafford Wins First Career MVP Award

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have another accolade to put in the trophy cabinet.

After an incredible year in which he led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been named the AP Most Valuable Player for the 2025 NFL season. A testament to his leadership, ability, and desire, Stafford overcame a lingering back issue that kept him out of training camp and the majority of preseason, to then play every game this season for the franchise, totaling 20 contests.

Stafford went for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Stafford's latest honor issues him into an elite class as he joins franchise legends Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk as the select few in NFL history to have both an MVP award and a Super Bowl trophy.

McVay Praises Stafford

Earlier this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on why he believed Stafford deserved the MVP.

“What you don't see is that he's in that office right next to me in that quarterback room at 5:45 every single morning starting his prep, being able to impact and influence the questions, the intrinsic motivation, the ability to be able to give confidence to the other 10 guys because he truly is an extension of the coaching staff," stated McVay. "You don't see, well sometimes you guys do see the prep that it takes to be able to even just get ready for practice whether that be a walkthrough or just a normal Wednesday or Thursday practice and the amount of overall management."

"What you don't see is just all the things that go on. All we see is the amazing things he does on those Sundays or Thursdays or Monday nights when we're playing. The amount of work and time that goes into it and then the consistency of who the human being is, how he's so humble through all the good times and how he's so strong and sturdy in the challenging moments and what that does to provide a confidence and a belief for everybody around him and how that uplifts and elevates people. He's the epitome of an igniter. He's just this incredibly humble superstar that has the ability to make everybody feel better when you're around him. That's just really who he is."

"He's so thoughtful, he's so considerate. I'm glad [Matthew’s Wife] Kelly [Stafford] showed the video where he is kissing his little girls goodnight. But that's who this guy is. He's got a heart for people. He is an incredible husband and father. He’s an incredible friend to me and he's an incredible quarterback, but he's so much more than just a great quarterback. He's a rare human being. I feel really fortunate for the friendship and the relationship that we've developed and I'm sure hopeful that Thursday when we're there to support him, that gets recognized."

"Like I've said before, this is such a challenging game. I know I'm biased, but I can remove my bias and say I think he was the best player in the NFL this year. I think there are a lot of people that will agree. I'm hopeful Thursday will represent that as well.”

