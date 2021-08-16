LISTEN: How Deep Is The Rams Defense?

When fans and opponents think of the Los Angeles Rams defense, they usually start with cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive tackle Aaron Donald. I mean, how can you think of anyone else?

One thing the Rams can benefit from is having an ace (or more) up their sleeves.

None of the team's 11 listed starters on the team's first depth chart played in the preseason opener, allowing the players on the second, third and fourth teams to shine, and earn their spot on the roster.

The depth on defense showed out during the team's first preseason game Saturday night, allowing just 13 points to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Two players that shined in particular were defensive back J.R. Reed and edge rusher Justin Lawler.

Reed played seldomly in 2020 despite being active for seven games last season. In Saturday's game, he recorded five tackles and the highest PFF grade on defense.

Lawler was drafted back in 2018 in the seventh round and played in six games his rookie year. However, injuries have kept him sidelined for two years. Now healthy, Lawler is looking to make an impact on the field.

On this episode of "Locked On Rams," host Sosa Kremenjas recaps the Rams' first preseason game against the Chargers.

He shares PFF's grades and statistics on a number of players from the Rams' roster, including defensive tackles Jonah Williams and Marquise Copeland, and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton.

Sosa also labels his four "stars" of the game, highlighting the performances of Lawler and Reed on defense, and quarterback Bryce Perkins and tight end Jacob Harris on offense.

Sosa deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Rams." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

