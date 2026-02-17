Robert Woods Signs One-Day Contract With Rams, Announces NFL Retirement

Longtime wide receiver Robert Woods announced Tuesday that he is retiring the NFL.

Woods signed a one-day contract with the Rams on Tuesday in order to retire as a member of the organization where he won a Super Bowl. Woods was a member of the Los Angeles team that won Super Bowl LVI, though he missed the entire postseason due to a torn ACL.

We've signed @robertwoods to a one-day contract to retire as a Ram. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Jm8jtxexKS — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 17, 2026

Woods, 33, didn’t play in 2025 after getting released by the Steelers during training camp. He opted against remaining on the practice squad in Pittsburgh, but ultimately remained unsigned throughout the season.

In a statement on Instagram in which he announced his retirement, Woods wrote, “After 27 unforgettable years of pouring my heart into this game, and 13 incredible years in the NFL –– It’s time for me to step away from playing the sport that has given me everything. Football has never just been a game to me –– it has been my passion, my purpose, and my lifelong dream. I cherised every moment my cleats touched the grass. Every time I stepped onto the field, I was determined to leave a piece of myself in every snap.”

Veteran wide receiver Robert Woods announced on Instagram that, after 13 seasons, he is retiring from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/uOuhEr5Q1g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2026

He played 12 seasons in the NFL, starting his career as a second-round pick by the Bills in 2013 out of USC. Woods caught 38 touchdowns in 171 career games and played in 10 playoff games. His best season came in 2018, when he caught 86 passes for 1,219 yards and six touchdowns as a member of the Rams. He played a total of five seasons in Los Angeles from 2017 to 2021.

In addition to his time with the Bills and Rams, Woods played for the Titans and spent the last two years of his career with the Texans.

