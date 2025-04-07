How Can Rams Get the Most Out of Tutu Atwell?
The 2024 season showcased a Los Angeles Rams team with loads of talent that were young and entering their first couple of seasons in the NFL. The last two seasons have exhibited big runs into the postseason as the young roster continued to get accustomed to the speed of the game.
This offseason, after a deep playoff run, the Rams have gone out and signed a couple of key free agents, including veteran playmaker Davante Adams to pair opposite of Puke Nacua. While the franchise had to let go Cooper Kupp due to salary cap issues, they did bring back dynamic playmaker Tutu Atwell, who is currently slated as the starting slot receiver on top of getting up to $10 million this season.
Slot receiver remains a key need for the Rams and it's a position they must address during the NFL Draft this season or, at the very least, select a playmaker to compete for playing time with Atwell. Simply put, the former Lousiville playmaker lacks the size to be an effective down-to-down target and on the ground game as a perimeter blocker.
How can the Rams utilize Atwell in 2025, even if they bring in another slot-specific player? Interestingly enough, it's the same way Sean McVay utlized him last season with free releases and concepts that allowed him to have real estate after the catch.
Atwell, despite his size, is the most dynamic player on the roster. He exhibits high-end explosiveness and the capability to break the defense open on the defensive back end. However, Atwell is also effective working in motions and shifts that keeps opposing defenders on their heels.
This is a player the Rams should not have on the field in the run game, especially on wide-zone blocks where Atwell is forced to get dirty at the point of attack. He gets overwhelmed by defenders that are already bigger than him, exhibiting a reason why having a bigger playmaker like TCU's Jack Bech as a big slot on early downs could allow McVay to be more effective with runs to the perimeter.
Atwell should see more downfield attacks from quarterback Matthew Stafford, who could afford him more opportunities to add to his red-zone production that was clearly lackin g last season with no touchdowns in the air.
If Atwell can be utilized more in this regard, he could remain an effective No. 4 wide receiver that gives the offense an explosive playmaker on obvious passing downs.
