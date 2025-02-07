Ranking Super Bowl LIX Players From 1 to 53
It’s safe to say the two best teams made it to New Orleans after examining the stacked rosters of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
There might even be more star power at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday than last year’s Super Bowl matchup in Las Vegas between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Philadelphia and Kansas City have multiple All-Pros on their offensive lines, and each team presents an elite defensive tackle. There will be a 2,000-yard rusher on the field, and arguably the greatest tight end of all time will be back for another Super Bowl appearance.
We studied both teams and narrowed down the top players competing in Super Bowl LIX, generating a 53-man squad from the Chiefs’ and Eagles’ active rosters.
Obviously, Patrick Mahomes will be on this list for the second consecutive year as the No. 1 player. But what about Jalen Hurts? He has plenty of competition with the many elite playmakers scheduled to hit the field for Super Bowl LIX.
Here’s the list of Super Bowl LIX’s best players, from Nos. 1 to 53.
1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
Mahomes quickly comes to mind when discussing the best player in the NFL. He’s the best at what he does, but he’s now in the conversation for being the best quarterback of all time. With a win in New Orleans, Mahomes would enter his age-30 season with four Super Bowl rings—the same as Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw. Let that sink in for a bit.
2. Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs
Jones’s passion and intensity on the field led to him making the All-Pro First Team for the third consecutive season. It’s impressive how the 30-year-old Jones continues to find another gear even after landing a massive five-year, $158.75 million contract extension in March. The great ones don’t let money, accolades and trophies get in the way of the next feat.
3. Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
Barkley went from rushing for 2,005 yards in the regular season to producing one of the greatest playoff runs ever for a running back. He surpassed 100 rushing yards in all three playoff games before arriving in New Orleans, including 205 yards against the Los Angeles Rams. Barkley’s 78-yard score in the snow will be remembered for many decades to come.
4. A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles
Brown remains a top-five wide receiver in the league, but he’s done a lot more winning than Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill since arriving in Philadelphia in 2022. Brown is headed to a second Super Bowl with the Eagles after producing a third consecutive season of at least 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns.
5. Jalen Carter, DT, Eagles
Carter could soon overtake Jones as the top defensive tackle in the NFL. The 2023 first-round pick flashed his high potential during a dominant playoff performance against the Rams, which included the game-saving sack to derail Matthew Stafford’s final drive. Carter makes life easier for his teammates as a defensive enforcer who constantly draws multiple blockers.
6. Creed Humphrey, C, Chiefs
Humphrey has set the bar high for centers. He was named to his first All-Pro First Team and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive season. The Chiefs hitting on Humphrey with a second-round pick in 2021 has played a huge role in why the team continues to advance to the Super Bowl.
7. Jordan Mailata, LT, Eagles
Mailata went from being a professional rugby player to quickly developing into an elite left tackle. The 2018 seventh-round pick finally got recognition for his stellar play after being named to the All-Pro Second Team. Mailata has started 69 games in the past five seasons.
8. Joe Thuney, LT/G, Chiefs
It wouldn’t be a reach to say Thuney saved the Chiefs’ season. The offensive line drastically improved after Thuney moved from left guard to left tackle. He’s an elite guard, but his play didn’t drop off once he made the positional switch in Week 14 against Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns. Not many linemen can go from inside to outside without much time to prepare.
9. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
The eight players mentioned above Hurts are either the best at their position or pretty close to it. Hurts might not come to mind when discussing the five best QBs in the league, but he’s a special playmaker who’s not afraid of big moments. Hurts’s mobility was instrumental in Barkley reaching 2,000 rushing yards. Defenses can’t prioritize Barkley and Brown knowing that the dual-threat quarterback can make them pay in multiple ways.
10. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
Yes, Kelce is a step slower, but he’s still a dangerous playmaker. The Chiefs received a vintage performance from Kelce during the divisional round victory against the Houston Texans, as the future Hall of Famer recorded seven catches for 117 yards and one touchdown. Kelce recorded 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season. Not bad for a 35-year-old tight end getting ready to play in his fifth Super Bowl in the past six years.
11. Lane Johnson, RT, Eagles
Johnson’s longevity as one of the best right tackles could help him land in Canton when it’s all said and done. He’s currently one of three players on the active roster remaining from the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2017—the others being kicker Jake Elliott and long snapper Rick Lovato.
12. Trent McDuffie, CB, Chiefs
McDuffie flourished as the team’s No. 1 outside cornerback, taking the role from the departed L’Jarius Sneed, who was traded to the Tennessee Titans. McDuffie, a 2022 first-round pick, is another draft hit of GM Brett Veach that has helped Kansas City sustain success. McDuffie has made All-Pro teams the past two seasons.
13. DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles
Smith is a smooth route runner and the perfect complement to Brown, giving the Eagles one of the best receiving tandems in the NFL. Smith has recorded at least 60 catches and 800 receiving yards in every season since the Eagles selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft.
14. Zack Baun, LB, Eagles
The addition of Baun might be one of the best free-agent signings ever for Eagles GM Howie Roseman. Baun fixed the team’s issues at linebacker and turned into a first-team All-Pro. It only cost Philly a one-year, $3.5 million contract to add Baun, who primarily played special teams for the New Orleans Saints from 2020 to ’23.
15. George Karlaftis, Edge, Chiefs
Karlaftis continues to get better, recording a career-high 28 QB hits in his third season. The Chiefs’ No. 1 edge rusher had a dominant three-sack performance in the divisional round victory over the Texans. As a reminder, Veach nabbed Karlaftis and McDuffie with the Chiefs’ two first-round picks in 2022.
16. Cooper DeJean, CB, Eagles
DeJean, a 2024 second-round pick, has had a sensational rookie season as a do-it-all defensive back in Philly’s dominant secondary. He’s already one of the best slot cornerbacks in the league, but he often finds ways to offer more than just stellar coverage.
17. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Eagles
Mitchell quickly impressed as a rookie cornerback capable of defending opposing teams’ top receivers on the outside. In the regular season, not many quarterbacks tested the No. 22 pick in last year’s draft, making him a top candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
18. Trey Smith, OG, Chiefs
Not many expected Smith to play as well as Thuney and Humphrey when the Chiefs selected him with a sixth-round pick in 2021. All three joined Kansas City in the same year and have formed the best interior offensive line, giving Mahomes stout protection and plenty of room for running backs to operate. Smith could be a sought-after free agent in March.
19. Landon Dickerson, OG, Eagles
Dickerson has been instrumental in helping the Eagles’ maintain a quality offensive line for many years. The three-time Pro Bowler displayed his versatility when he stepped up in the NFC title game, starting at center to fill in for the injured Cam Jurgens. But the Eagles will be monitoring Dickerson, who sustained a knee injury against the Washington Commanders.
20. Nolan Smith Jr., Edge, Eagles
It appeared Smith was going to be the odd man out when the Eagles signed Bryce Huff from the New York Jets and brought back Josh Sweat on a revised deal. But not many expected Smith to improve as much as he did, especially after a quiet rookie season with no starts. The 2023 first-round pick replaced Huff in the starting lineup midway through the season and has been the team’s best edge rusher in the postseason.
21. Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles
Goedert is going to be a pivotal option for Philadelphia in this game, as the Chiefs have struggled against opposing tight ends. During the regular season, Goedert played in 10 games, catching 42 passes for 496 yards and two touchdowns.
22. Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs
After a memorable Week 1 performance, Worthy and Mahomes struggled to find chemistry on the field. But the Chiefs found unique ways to get the rookie first-round pick involved in the offense once Marquise “Hollywood” Brown made his Chiefs debut in December. Worthy had 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season.
23. Justin Reid, S, Chiefs
Reid has been a standout since signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Chiefs before the 2022 season. He’s known nothing but reaching Super Bowls since, and now, in what could be his final game with Kansas City, is eyeing the three-peat. This season, Reid has played 97% of snaps for the third consecutive year while notching 87 tackles and two interceptions.
24. Josh Sweat, Edge, Eagles
Sweat is going to be a player to watch on Sunday night. Philadelphia needs an edge rush to beat Mahomes, and Sweat should mostly be going against Thuney, who has converted from guard to tackle. Sweat is a quality player, having posted eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits during the year.
25. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S, Eagles
Gardner-Johnson was on the 2022 Eagles team that won the NFC title but fell short of Kansas City in the Super Bowl. Now, he has a chance to get revenge while playing on another short-term deal. He’s been dynamic on the back end in ’24, notching six interceptions in Vic Fangio’s scheme.
26. Cam Jurgens, C, Eagles
Jurgens, who started his career as a guard, was more than prepared to fill the giant void left at center after the retirement of Jason Kelce. Jurgens provided steady production and the team didn’t miss a beat while executing the Brotherly Shove with him at center.
27. Jaylen Watson, CB, Chiefs
Watson might be the most underrated player in this game. When Watson has been healthy, the Chiefs have one of the league’s best secondaries, as the third-year man plays across from McDuffie. Both players will be relied upon heavily in the Super Bowl, often matching up with Brown and Smith on the perimeter.
28. Milton Williams, DT, Eagles
Williams wasn’t drafted in the first round, but he’s done his part playing next to Carter and Jordan Davis in the Eagles’ interior defensive line. Williams, a 2021 third-round pick, could be an attractive free agent if the team can’t afford to bring him back.
29. Nick Bolton, LB, Chiefs
Bolton is a very good player when he’s in the right type of game. The fourth-year linebacker wants to go downhill and play physical in the run game but isn’t someone who is capable of covering against backs and receivers in man calls. This is a problem at times for the Chiefs, who often let Bolton play every snap.
30. Darius Slay, CB, Eagles
Slay isn’t the shutdown corner he once was, but he’s still a pretty good running mate for rookie star Mitchell. The Eagles usually deploy DeJean in the slot while playing a lot of zone and match concepts. This allows Slay to use his instincts to read the action in front of him before making a play.
31. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, WR, Chiefs
After missing the first 14 games of the season with a clavicle injury, Brown has entered into the Chiefs offense and done a fine job. In the four games he’s played, Kansas City is 4–0 with the offense averaging 27.7 points per game. The big addition has been his speed, giving the Chiefs two burners with Brown and Worthy.
32. Mekhi Becton, OG, Eagles
Quarterbacks aren’t the only former Jet players finding success in other places. Becton struggled to find his footing as a 2020 Jets first-round pick, dealing with injuries and weight issues. It helped to play next to Pro Bowlers and All-Pros, but Becton quickly won over his new teammates with the work he put into playing a new position after starting his career at tackle.
33. Charles Omenihu, Edge, Chiefs
Omenihu missed most of the season recovering from a torn ACL sustained in last year’s AFC title game, but he’s been a game-changer since returning. Before his Week 13 return, the Chiefs notched 1.9 sacks per game. That figure has skyrocketed to four (Week 18 excluded) in the past seven games with Omenihu moving all over the front as a versatile piece.
34. Drue Tranquill, LB, Chiefs
Last offseason, Tranquill was signed to a cheap one-year deal and became a valuable asset to the defense, playing significant snaps alongside Bolton and outside linebacker Willie Gay. Tranquill then earned a three-year contract and has played 79% of snaps, totaling 94 tackles, nine quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.
35. Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs
It’s strange to think this will be Hunt’s first Super Bowl appearance after starting his career with the Chiefs. He led the league in rushing yards as a rookie while Mahomes served as a backup for Alex Smith in 2017. But Hunt played for the Cleveland Browns from ’19 to ’23. The Chiefs gave him a second chance this season and Hunt has made the most of his opportunity.
36. Reed Blankenship, S, Eagles
Blankenship has proven to be one of the better safeties in the league, consistently finding himself around the ball. In his third season with the Eagles, Blankenship played in 15 games and notched four interceptions while totaling 78 tackles and six passes defensed.
37. Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs
Few kickers in NFL history have ever been more clutch than Butker. He’s hit a litany of big kicks including game-winners in the 2022 AFC title game and Super Bowl LVII, along with a field goal that sent last year’s Super Bowl to overtime among others.
38. Mike Danna, Edge, Chiefs
Danna earned a three-year extension this offseason, but he’s been somewhat quiet in 2024. The fifth-year contributor only had 3.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits across 13 games, but did pick up a sack in the AFC title game against the Buffalo Bills.
39. Mike Caliendo, OG, Chiefs
Caliendo, who went undrafted in 2022, was a practice squad player as a rookie and only played 64 offensive snaps in his second season. He’s now preparing to start in the Super Bowl after playing an instrumental role in improving the Chiefs’ offensive line late in the regular season. Thuney moving to left tackle wouldn’t have worked without the steady performances from Caliendo at left guard.
40. Jordan Davis, DT, Eagles
At 336 pounds, Davis is one of the biggest men in this game … literally. His third year has gone well, with the run-stuffer amassing 27 tackles including three tackles for loss and a sack. He’ll be critical in Philadelphia’s effort to gunk up the middle against Kansas City’s running backs.
41. Jaden Hicks, S, Chiefs
This might seem high for a mid-round rookie who didn’t start playing real snaps until halfway through the season, but Hicks has become a terrific rookie in Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme. Hicks has played at least 60% of the defensive snaps over each of the past six games, being used as a deep safety, cover man and extra linebacker in the box.
42. Jawaan Taylor, RT, Chiefs
Taylor has endured struggles since joining Kansas City on a four-year, $80 million deal prior to the 2023 campaign. He led the league in penalties last season and took another 14 this year to rank second. However, he’s been terrific during both Super Bowl runs, consistently winning on the edge in front of Mahomes.
43. Leo Chenal, LB, Chiefs
Chenal is the secret weapon of Spagnuolo’s defense. He’s not a starter and often doesn’t play half the defensive snaps in a game. However, he’s a good blitzer who can also cover and work down the line against the run. All told, Chenal finished the year with 60 tackles, three forced fumbles and two blocked field goals (one coming in the divisional round).
44. Tershawn Wharton, DT, Chiefs
How effective was Wharton this year? He has more sacks than Jalen Carter with 6.5, and only five fewer quarterback hits. He’s been a menace against both the run and pass, becoming the perfect compliment on the interior alongside Jones.
45. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Chiefs
All that’s missing from Hopkins’s illustrious career is a Super Bowl title. It took him 12 seasons to reach this stage after consistently producing elite numbers for the Texans in his prime years. He’s now a reliable playmaker for Mahomes, having caught 56 passes for 610 yards and five touchdowns this season.
46. Bryan Cook, S, Chiefs
Cook has been an instrumental piece since joining the Chiefs as a second-round pick in 2022. A starter each of the past two seasons, he’s entrenched in a three-man rotation with Reid and Hicks. Cook is a heavy hitter and has solid hands with three career interceptions.
47. Noah Gray, TE, Chiefs
Whenever Kelce decides to move on, the Chiefs have a quality successor in Gray. Gray was given a three-year extension during the season and has shown why, catching 40 passes for 437 yards and five touchdowns, all while playing in a secondary role.
48. Bryce Huff, Edge, Eagles
Huff came over in free agency with many expecting him to replace Haason Reddick. It didn’t work out that way, with Huff playing just 39% of the snaps while totaling 2.5 sacks and 13 tackles across 12 games. A talented player, Huff never found his groove this year.
49. Chamarri Conner, DB, Chiefs
Conner could prove a very pivotal player in this Super Bowl. With McDuffie likely to play outside to deal with Brown and Smith, look for Conner to take the majority of the slot snaps. Conner is also a quality blitzer from that position, having posted four quarterback hits on the year.
50. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs
Pacheco has been a quality back for the Chiefs since entering the league as a seventh-round pick in 2022. However, Pacheco broke his fibula in Week 2 and after missing two months, hasn’t been the same player. He’s playing second-fiddle this week to Hunt.
51. Oren Burks, LB, Eagles
Burks is playing in his second consecutive Super Bowl after falling to Kansas City last year with the 49ers. He’ll likely be tested in coverage by Andy Reid, who will try to get Kelce and Gray into his area when Philadelphia is in zone.
52. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Chiefs
Smith-Schuster was picked up right before the season after the New England Patriots released him. He was relatively quiet save for a 130-yard effort against the Saints in October, totaling just 18 catches for 231 yards. However, in the AFC championship game, Smith-Schuster caught two balls for 60 yards.
53. Jahan Dotson, WR, Eagles
Dotson again had a quiet season despite getting a fresh start after being traded from Washington to Philadelphia. Dotson, a 2022 first-round pick, recorded 19 catches for 216 yards as the No. 3 wide receiver option for Hurts.