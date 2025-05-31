New Lawsuit Filed Against Chiefs' Rashee Rice Over Dallas Car Crash
On Friday, a third lawsuit was filed against Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice over his involvement in a 2024 car crash in Dallas, according to Fox 4 KDFW.
Rice, 25, and SMU wide receiver Theodore Knox are being sued by one of the victims of the crash who claims she and her son suffered injuries both physical and mental from the six-vehicle crash. They are seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in damages.
It's the third lawsuit Rice and Knox face over the incident. The previous two suits were filed by other victims the month of the crash back in April 2024. In addition the pair are facing criminal charges for their role in the crash, including for aggravated assault.
Rice is entering his third NFL season with the Chiefs. In 2024 he appeared in four games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.