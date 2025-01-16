SI

Ravens Assistant Interviewing for Two NFL Head Coaching Jobs Before Bills Showdown

Andy Nesbitt

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken will interview with the Jaguars and Bears days before playoff showdown with the Bills.
The Baltimore Ravens have a lot on their plate as they get ready for Sunday night's divisional round playoff showdown with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Turns out the team's offensive coordinator, Todd Monken has even more going on as he's set to interview with two NFL teams for their head coaching jobs in the next few days.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early Thursday morning that Monken will interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday and then with the Chicago Bears on Friday. Those are two pretty big things to prepare for while also getting ready for a huge playoff game.

Both of those teams feature young QBs who could benefit from playing under someone like Monken. It's just some wild timing for the offensive coordinator.

Andy Nesbitt
