Ravens GM Shut Down Narrative Lamar Jackson Must Be Better In Postseason
With Lamar Jackson committing two turnovers as the Baltimore Ravens fell to the Buffalo Bills 27-25 during the divisional round of the playoffs last Sunday, the narrative that Jackson struggles in the postseason is not going to disappear anytime soon.
Though Jackson has been dominant in the regular season throughout his NFL career, winning two MVP awards and consistently leading his team to the postseason, he has yet to see his success translate during the playoffs.
Even so, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is not interested in the narratives surrounding Jackson's lack of postseason success.
"I can say there's no player I'd rather have on my team than Lamar Jackson," DeCosta said when asked what Jackson could do to change his postseason track record. "I think he's the best quarterback in the league. So, that's my answer to that question."
So far during his postseason career, the Ravens have advanced to one AFC championship game with Jackson at quarterback. Over eight playoff games, Jackson has completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 1,753 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while also rushing for 641 yards and three touchdowns.
Despite the turnovers against the Bills, Jackson and the Ravens still nearly won the game. Had Mark Andrews caught what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion, the Ravens would have had the chance to win the game and advance to the AFC championship game. If the Ravens pulled off the win, the narrative of Jackson's lack of success in the postseason could already be dying down.
While Jackson and the Ravens did not get the outcome they wanted this January, Jackson is still just 28 years old, and should have plenty of other tries at improving his results in the postseason.