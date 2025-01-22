Cameras Caught Lamar Jackson's Heartbreaking Locker Room Reaction to Loss vs. Bills
Though he was instrumental in mounting the late-game comeback that may have saved them, Lamar Jackson's heroics weren't enough to carry the Baltimore Ravens to a divisional round playoff win against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. The Ravens' Super Bowl chase once again ended in heartbreak, and Jackson, one of the best quarterbacks in the league and possible 2024-25 MVP, falls to 3–5 in the playoffs.
Jackson was emotional but poised during post-game interviews, where he owned up to his own mistakes and defended teammate Mark Andrews, who dropped what could have been a game-changing two-point conversion with less than two minutes on the clock. But it was what was caught by Hard Knocks cameras that truly illuminated the depths of the 28-year-old QB's disappointment.
"Two points," Jackson, who is off-camera, can be heard saying, an allusion to the final point differential. "I don't let sh-- linger, but I just know how these types of games be. That's why I kept saying, 'Ahh, man.' I'm mad, bro. I ain't gonna be alright."
The quarterback is then shown with his head in his hands inside the visiting team locker room at Highmark Stadium.
Watch that moment below:
"I got to get over this. We’re right there," Jackson told reporters after the game in another show of frustration. "I’m tired of being right there. We need to punch our ticket (to the Super Bowl)."
He is right; Baltimore is maddeningly close to postseason greatness. But it will have to wait another year to try again.