Ravens to Hire Bears Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle to Same Position

After just one year with the Bears, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is reportedly heading elsewhere.

Doyle has agreed to become the offensive coordinator of the Ravens under new coach Jesse Minter, according to a Friday afternoon report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, Doyle will call plays, a power he did not have under Chicago coach Ben Johnson.

The Bears hired Doyle away from the Broncos, where he’d served as tight ends coach, after the 2024 season. The Iowa native immediately bolstered Chicago’s attack, which jumped from last in total yards in ‘24 to sixth in 2025. The Bears downed the Packers in the NFC wild-card round before losing in overtime to the Rams in the divisional round.

Baltimore’s previous offensive coordinator under coach John Harbaugh was Todd Monken, who was named the head coach of the Browns on Wednesday. The Ravens fired Harbaugh on Jan. 6, replacing him with Minter on Jan. 22.

