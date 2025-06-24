Ravens LB Vows Revenge on New Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers Over Touchdown From 10 Years Ago
Kyle Van Noy has a long memory.
The Baltimore Ravens linebacker was a guest on The Insiders on Monday and revealed he's looking forward to facing the team's rival Pittsburgh Steelers this season. It turns out, in his 11-year career, Van Noy has never sacked new Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and he'd like to get him back for something from his Detroit Lions days.
After the Lions gave up a touchdown pass to Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in a game a decade ago, Rodgers had something to say to Van Noy. "He ended up walking by and kind of tapping me on my butt like, 'Nice try.' So I got to get him back for that. That's been there for 10 years but he's a hell of a player."
His full segment on the show is below.
The 34-year-old Van Noy had arguably the best season of his career in 2024, racking up a career-best 12.5 sacks for the Ravens. That broke his previous career-high of nine sacks that he set in 2023. The two-time Super Bowl champion was named to his first Pro Bowl last season.
Now, in 2025, he wants some payback on Rodgers.