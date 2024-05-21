Ravens' Lamar Jackson Down 10 Pounds From 2023 Playing Weight, per Report
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is already one of the best running quarterbacks in the history of football. It's not like that's an area where he needs to improve.
The two-time MVP, after all, has 5,528 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground to his name in six years in the league—the third- and fourth-highest totals in team history.
However, Jackson may be taking steps to get even faster. According to a Tuesday morning report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Jackson is down 10 pounds from his 2023 playing weight of 215.
"Lamar Jackson looks different this spring. He is intentionally down to 205 pounds—25 pounds less than his 2022 weight and lower than last season, when he played at 215," Russini wrote. "The word in Baltimore is this slim Lamar could be even faster than the one we've seen in years past."
That prospect should frighten the Ravens' opponents, given that Jackson led the league in yards per carry a year ago—doing so with his lowest total (5.5) since his rookie year.
Baltimore is scheduled to open its season against the world-champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5.