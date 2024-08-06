Ravens' Lamar Jackson Slimmed Down Because He Thought He 'Was Fat' and 'Slower'
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has lost roughly 25 pounds since the 2022 season, when he entered training camp bulked up at 220 pounds after playing around 208 pounds earlier in his career.
Why has Jackson slimmed down since the '22 campaign, you ask? The Ravens quarterback, in a training camp interview with Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports on Monday, said that he decided to lose weight because he thought he "was fat."
"I felt like I was fat," Jackson said. "I just saw a video from two years ago, against the Browns, and I looked out of shape."
When asked if he felt like he was running slower or if he looked slower, Jackson had this to say.
"My eyes might be deceiving me, but I believe I looked a little slower to me," he said. "But not now."
Jackson is arguably the greatest running QB the NFL has ever seen, so if he says he felt slower, it's likely he was slower. Either way, the '22 season is likely one Jackson is pleased to put in the rearview, as he missed the final six games, including the team's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, due to a PCL sprain in his knee while recording the second-lowest rushing attempts, yards and touchdown marks of his career.
In addition to feeling "fat" and "slower," Jackson also said he felt "fatigued."
"Just so I could move around without getting fatigued, that's all," Jackson said. "I don't know if I was getting fatigued last year. Probably if I get a first down. But I don't like getting caught if I do decide to run so yeah ... It's part of it."
Slimming down seemed to work for Jackson, who rebounded in a big way playing for offensive coordinator Todd Monken in '23, posting career-highs in completion percentage and passing yards while rushing for 821 yards and five scores en route to winning the second MVP of his career. The Ravens won 13 games and secured the top seed in the conference but suffered an AFC championship defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jackson will look to author a worthy sequel to his standout campaign when the Ravens open the '24 season on Sept. 5 against the Chiefs.