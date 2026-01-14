Ravens Owner Makes Clear Team’s Hopes for Lamar Jackson, QB’s Role in Coaching Search

Steve Bisciotti could not be more clear about his intentions for Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens owner was asked about his quarterback’s future with the team after the departure of coach John Harbaugh, and definitively stated that he wanted Jackson to be his quarterback. The two-time NFL MVP will likely need a contract extension this offseason, and his owner wants to get it done.

“I want him to be my quarterback,” Bisciotti said of Jackson. “We want another window, and Lamar knows that, and I think that he’s amenable to doing something that mirrors the last deal he did. Although the annual number will be a little higher. But I’m hoping it’s plug a new number in the same contract he signed [in 2023] and move on.”

Bisciotti said he wanted the deal done quickly because he didn’t want to enter free agency with Jackson’s deal “hanging over our head.”

His full comments are below:

"I want Lamar Jackson to be my quarterback." pic.twitter.com/f1RtbDoF1x — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 13, 2026

Jackson will also have a say in who Baltimore brings in as its next coach, according to Bisciotti. While the owner was emphatic that he would have the final say over the hire, he is willing to take input from his quarterback.

The Ravens signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million contract in April 2023. The deal included a $72.5 million signing bonus and $185 million in guaranteed money. He has two years remaining on that contract, which will be up after the 2027 season. The NFL’s salary cap has ballooned since the two sides agreed to that deal, which is why they are expected to work out a new agreement this offseason.

In 13 games this season, Jackson completed 63.6% of his passes for 2,549 yards, with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The 29-year-old ran for 349 yards and two more touchdowns, while posting a passer rating of 103.8 and a QBR of 62.8. He missed time due to a hamstring injury, or those numbers likely would have been even better.

Jackson won the MVP in 2019 and ‘23, is a three-time first-team All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler. He had arguably his best season in 2024 when he completed 66.7% of his passes and set career-highs in passing yards (4,172), touchdowns (41), and passer rating (119.6). His QBR (74.8) led the NFL, and he added 915 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

When healthy, Jackson is still one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks and Baltimore knows it has to pay him like one.

