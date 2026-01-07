Ravens Request First Interviews After John Harbaugh Firing
The Ravens aren't wasting any time to find their new head coach after parting ways with John Harbaugh after the 2025 season.
Baltimore has requested an interview with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, according to NFL's Tom Pelissero. Kubiak already has four other interview requests and will have a playoff bye this week, allowing him to respond to those requests before Seattle plays in the divisional round on either Jan. 17 or 18.
In addition, the Ravens have also requested permission to interview Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, according to Dianna Russini. Prior to joining Miami, Weaver coached the Ravens' defensive line unit for three years from 2021 to '23.
The Ravens are coming off a disappointing 8-9 season and are clearly itching for a fresh start at the coaching level after multiple early playoff exits in the last several years. The team also reportedly wants a coach that can get the best out of two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, who wrapped up one of his worst campaigns in recent history in 2025 and has yet to make his first Super Bowl appearance.