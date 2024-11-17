Derrick Henry Throws Sideline Fit After Opening-Drive Fumble vs. Steelers
The turnover was Henry's first fumble since 2022.
It didn't take long for a turnover to happen on Sunday afternoon.
On the Baltimore Ravens' opening drive, running back Derrick Henry fumbled on just his second carry of the game—immediately giving the ball to the Steelers in scoring territory. Pittsburgh turned the turnover into a 3-0 lead on a field goal from Chris Boswell.
Henry was none too pleased after coming off the field. The 30-year-old star could be seen punching the bench beneath him as he sat on the sidelines. The CBS broadcast quickly switched off of him.
The turnover was Henry's first fumble since the 2022 season, so his frustration is understandable—especially since the Ravens are fighting for the AFC North lead as they sit a half-game behind the Steelers in the standings.
