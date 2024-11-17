SI

Derrick Henry Throws Sideline Fit After Opening-Drive Fumble vs. Steelers

The turnover was Henry's first fumble since 2022.

Mike Kadlick

Derrick Henry was not happy after his early fumble against the Steelers.
Derrick Henry was not happy after his early fumble against the Steelers. / @CBS
In this story:

It didn't take long for a turnover to happen on Sunday afternoon.

On the Baltimore Ravens' opening drive, running back Derrick Henry fumbled on just his second carry of the game—immediately giving the ball to the Steelers in scoring territory. Pittsburgh turned the turnover into a 3-0 lead on a field goal from Chris Boswell.

Henry was none too pleased after coming off the field. The 30-year-old star could be seen punching the bench beneath him as he sat on the sidelines. The CBS broadcast quickly switched off of him.

The turnover was Henry's first fumble since the 2022 season, so his frustration is understandable—especially since the Ravens are fighting for the AFC North lead as they sit a half-game behind the Steelers in the standings.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL