A Look at Ravens First-Round Picks, Grades

Baltimore has much success in draft.

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens had success in the first round of the NFL draft, selecting three NFL Hall-of-Famers.

However, they also had a couple of rare misses.

Here's a breakdown of the Ravens' history with first-round picks and their grades.

1996 — No 4: Jonathan Ogden, OT, UCLA

Grade: A+

No. 26 Ray Lewis, LB, Miami

Grade: A+

1997 — No. 4 Peter Boulware, LB, Florida State

Grade: A

1998 — No. 10 Duane Starks, CB, Miami

Grade: B

1999 — No. 11 Chris McAlister, CB, Arizona

Grade: B

Jamal Lewis

2000 — No. 5 Jamal Lewis, RB, Tennessee

Grade: A-

No. 10 Travis Taylor, WR, Florida

Grade: C-

2001 —No. 31 Todd Heap, TE, Arizona State

Grade: A

2002 — No. 24 Ed Reed, S, Miami

Grade: A+

Terrell Suggs

2003 — No. 10 Terrell Suggs, LB, Arizona State

Grade: A+

No. 19 Kyle Boller, QB, California

Grade: C-

2004 — No pick

2005 — No. 22 Mark Clayton, WR, Oklahoma

Grade: D

2006 — No. 12 Haloti Ngata, DT, Oregon

Grade: A-

2007 — No. 29 Ben Grubbs, G, Auburn

Grade: B

Joe Flacco

2008 — No. 18 Joe Flacco, QB, Delaware

Grade: A

2009 — No. 23 Michael Oher, OT, Ole Miss

Grade: B-

2010 — No pick

2011 — No. 27 Jimmy Smith, CB, Colorado

Grade: B

2012 — No pick

2013 — No. 32 Matt Elam, S, Florida

Grade: F

C.J. Mosley

2014 — No. 17 C.J. Mosley, LB, Alabama

Grade: A-

2015 — No. 26 Breshad Perriman, WR, UCF

Grade: F

2016 — No. 6 Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame

Grade: B+

2017 — No. 16 Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

Grade: A-

2018 — No. 25 Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

Grade: C

Lamar Jackson

No. 32 Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Grade: A

2019 — No. 25 Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Grade: C+

2020 — No. 28 Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Grade: C+

2021 — No. 27 Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Grade: B+

No. 31 Odafe Oweh, OLB, Penn State

Grade: B+