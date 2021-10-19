Addition of Tee Martin, Keith Williams Paying Huge Dividends for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens passing attack is among the best in the NFL.

It's a far cry from last season when they were ranked dead last.

The addition of wide receivers coach Tee Martin and pass game specialist Keith Williams has made a huge impact on those strides.

The wide receivers are doing a better job catching the ball, running clean routes, and getting yards after making a reception.

"Once I met the guys and kind of figured out what their roles were going to be in terms of who they were," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about Martin and Williams. "I feel like who they were and what their strengths were kind of set the job descriptions more than anything. [Wide receiver coach] Tee [Martin] has been in the NFL. He knows the NFL. He played in the NFL. He has a lot of ties to the NFL. So, I felt like he had a really good feel for that already.

"Keith has worked with NFL players, so he had that part of it. He’s more working with the guys. Tee had a good feel for the scheme stuff, and he’s been an offensive coordinator before. It’s worked out great. Whatever concerns you might have had have not turned out to be a problem. So, I’m really happy about that, too.”

The Ravens are averaging 266.5 yards passing per game, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

Martin and Williams have been innovative with their approach to coaching. For example, the Ravens wide receivers often catch soccer balls after practice to work on their hand placement.

Baltimore has been led by wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews.

Brown is ranked eighth with 486 yards receiving, and Andrews is right behind him at No. 11 with 468 yards, which is tied with Kansas City's Travis Kelce.

The passing attack has put stress on opposing defenses.

“It’s a lot of stress because you don’t know what you’re going to account for. ‘LJ’ [Lamar Jackson] can throw it to whoever, and he also can run it, so that puts a lot of pressure on the defense," Brown said.