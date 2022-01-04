Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    All of NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Final Week

    Five teams clinched in AFC, six in NFC
    Author:

    AFC

    Clinched (5 of 7):

    • Cincinnati Bengals – AFC North division title
    • Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title
    • Tennessee Titans – AFC South division title
    • Buffalo Bills – playoff berth
    • New England Patriots – playoff berth

    Ravens (8-8) (vs. Pittsburgh (8-7-1), Sunday, 1 p.m.)

    Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with:

    1. Ravens win and Chargers loss and Colts loss and Dolphins loss or tie

    Bills (10-6) (vs. Jets (4-12), Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)

    Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:

    1. With win
    2. Patriots loss OR
    3. Bills + Patriots tie

    Bengals (10-6) (at Cleveland (7-9), Sunday, 1 p.m.)

    Cincinnati clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

    1. Bengals win + Titans loss + Chiefs loss + Patriots loss or tie OR
    2. Bengals win + Titans loss + Chiefs loss + Bills win

    Colts (9-7) (at Jacksonville (2-14), Sunday, 1 p.m.)

    Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

    1. Colts win or tie OR
    2. Chargers loss + Steelers-Ravens tie OR
    3. Chargers loss + Steelers loss + Dolphons win

    Chiefs (11-5) (at Denver (7-9), Saturday, 4:30 p.m.)

    Kansas City clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

    1. Chiefs win + Titans loss or tie OR
    2. Chiefs tie + Titans loss

    Raiders (9-7) (vs. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7), Sunday night, 8:20 p.m.)

    Las Vegas clinches a playoff berth with:

    1. Raiders win OR
    2. Raiders tie + Colts loss OR
    3. Colts loss + Steelers loss or tie

    Chargers (9-7) (at Las Vegas (9-7), Sunday night, 8:20 p.m.)

    Los Angeles Rams clinch playoff berth with:

    1. Chargers win or tie

    Patriots (10-6) (at Miami (8-8), Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)

    Read More

    New England clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

    1. Patriots win + Bills loss or tie + Chiefs loss + Titans loss

    New England clinches AFC East division title with:

    1. Patriots win + Bills loss or tie OR
    2. Patriots tie + Bills loss

    Steelers (8-7-1) (at Baltimore (8-8), Sunday, 1 p.m.)

    Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:

    1. Steelers win + Colts loss + Raiders-Chargers game does not end in a tie

    Titans (11-5) (at Houston (4-12), Sunday, 1 p.m.)

    Tennessee clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage with:

    1. Titans win OR
    2. Titans tie + Chiefs loss or tie OR
    3. Chiefs loss + Bengals loss or tie + Patriots loss or tie OR
    4. Chiefs loss + Bengals loss or tie + Bills win

    NFC

    Clinched (6 of 7):

    • Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title, No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage
    • Dallas Cowboys – NFC East division title
    • Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFC South division title
    • Arizona Cardinals – playoff berth
    • Los Angeles Rams – playoff berth
    • Philadelphia Eagles – playoff berth

    ARIZONA CARDINALS (11-5) (vs. Seattle (6-10), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

    Arizona clinches NFC West division title with:

    1. ARI win + LAR loss

    LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-4) (vs. San Francisco (9-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

    Los Angeles Rams clinch NFC West division title with:

    1. LAR win or tie OR
    2. ARI loss or tie

    NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-8) (at Atlanta (7-9), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

    New Orleans clinches playoff berth with:

    1. NO win + SF loss

    SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (9-7) (at Los Angeles Rams (12-4), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

    San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:

    1. SF win or tie OR
    2. NO loss or tie

    USATSI_17022105
    News

    All of NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Final Week

    just now
    USATSI_17443355 (1)
    News

    Rookie Brandon Stephens Shines for Ravens

    3 hours ago
    download (3)
    News

    Ravens Refrain: Lamar Jackson Could Play This Week

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17300809
    News

    Ravens Focused on Beating Steelers, Not Playoff Scenarios

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17443424
    News

    Huntley Shows Potential But Ravens Offense Runs Through Jackson

    Jan 3, 2022
    USATSI_17443355
    News

    Ravens Can Still Make Playoffs But Not Strong Enough for Super Bowl Run This Season

    Jan 3, 2022
    USATSI_17443299
    News

    Ravens Week 17 Report Card Vs.Rams

    Jan 3, 2022
    USATSI_17443135
    News

    Close Losses Will Haunt Ravens This Offseason

    Jan 2, 2022