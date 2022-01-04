All of NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Final Week

Five teams clinched in AFC, six in NFC

AFC

Clinched (5 of 7):

Cincinnati Bengals – AFC North division title

Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title

Tennessee Titans – AFC South division title

Buffalo Bills – playoff berth

New England Patriots – playoff berth

Ravens (8-8) (vs. Pittsburgh (8-7-1), Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with:

Ravens win and Chargers loss and Colts loss and Dolphins loss or tie

Bills (10-6) (vs. Jets (4-12), Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:

With win Patriots loss OR Bills + Patriots tie

Bengals (10-6) (at Cleveland (7-9), Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Cincinnati clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

Bengals win + Titans loss + Chiefs loss + Patriots loss or tie OR Bengals win + Titans loss + Chiefs loss + Bills win

Colts (9-7) (at Jacksonville (2-14), Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

Colts win or tie OR Chargers loss + Steelers-Ravens tie OR Chargers loss + Steelers loss + Dolphons win

Chiefs (11-5) (at Denver (7-9), Saturday, 4:30 p.m.)

Kansas City clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

Chiefs win + Titans loss or tie OR Chiefs tie + Titans loss

Raiders (9-7) (vs. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7), Sunday night, 8:20 p.m.)

Las Vegas clinches a playoff berth with:

Raiders win OR Raiders tie + Colts loss OR Colts loss + Steelers loss or tie

Chargers (9-7) (at Las Vegas (9-7), Sunday night, 8:20 p.m.)

Los Angeles Rams clinch playoff berth with:

Chargers win or tie

Patriots (10-6) (at Miami (8-8), Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)

New England clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

Patriots win + Bills loss or tie + Chiefs loss + Titans loss

New England clinches AFC East division title with:

Patriots win + Bills loss or tie OR Patriots tie + Bills loss

Steelers (8-7-1) (at Baltimore (8-8), Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:

Steelers win + Colts loss + Raiders-Chargers game does not end in a tie

Titans (11-5) (at Houston (4-12), Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Tennessee clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage with:

Titans win OR Titans tie + Chiefs loss or tie OR Chiefs loss + Bengals loss or tie + Patriots loss or tie OR Chiefs loss + Bengals loss or tie + Bills win

NFC

Clinched (6 of 7):

Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title, No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage

Dallas Cowboys – NFC East division title

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFC South division title

Arizona Cardinals – playoff berth

Los Angeles Rams – playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles – playoff berth

ARIZONA CARDINALS (11-5) (vs. Seattle (6-10), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Arizona clinches NFC West division title with:

ARI win + LAR loss

LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-4) (vs. San Francisco (9-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Los Angeles Rams clinch NFC West division title with:

LAR win or tie OR ARI loss or tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-8) (at Atlanta (7-9), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

New Orleans clinches playoff berth with:

NO win + SF loss

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (9-7) (at Los Angeles Rams (12-4), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

San Francisco clinches playoff berth with: