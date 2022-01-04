All of NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Final Week
AFC
Clinched (5 of 7):
- Cincinnati Bengals – AFC North division title
- Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title
- Tennessee Titans – AFC South division title
- Buffalo Bills – playoff berth
- New England Patriots – playoff berth
Ravens (8-8) (vs. Pittsburgh (8-7-1), Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with:
- Ravens win and Chargers loss and Colts loss and Dolphins loss or tie
Bills (10-6) (vs. Jets (4-12), Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:
- With win
- Patriots loss OR
- Bills + Patriots tie
Bengals (10-6) (at Cleveland (7-9), Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Cincinnati clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- Bengals win + Titans loss + Chiefs loss + Patriots loss or tie OR
- Bengals win + Titans loss + Chiefs loss + Bills win
Colts (9-7) (at Jacksonville (2-14), Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:
- Colts win or tie OR
- Chargers loss + Steelers-Ravens tie OR
- Chargers loss + Steelers loss + Dolphons win
Chiefs (11-5) (at Denver (7-9), Saturday, 4:30 p.m.)
Kansas City clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- Chiefs win + Titans loss or tie OR
- Chiefs tie + Titans loss
Raiders (9-7) (vs. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7), Sunday night, 8:20 p.m.)
Las Vegas clinches a playoff berth with:
- Raiders win OR
- Raiders tie + Colts loss OR
- Colts loss + Steelers loss or tie
Chargers (9-7) (at Las Vegas (9-7), Sunday night, 8:20 p.m.)
Los Angeles Rams clinch playoff berth with:
- Chargers win or tie
Patriots (10-6) (at Miami (8-8), Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
New England clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- Patriots win + Bills loss or tie + Chiefs loss + Titans loss
New England clinches AFC East division title with:
- Patriots win + Bills loss or tie OR
- Patriots tie + Bills loss
Steelers (8-7-1) (at Baltimore (8-8), Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:
- Steelers win + Colts loss + Raiders-Chargers game does not end in a tie
Titans (11-5) (at Houston (4-12), Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Tennessee clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage with:
- Titans win OR
- Titans tie + Chiefs loss or tie OR
- Chiefs loss + Bengals loss or tie + Patriots loss or tie OR
- Chiefs loss + Bengals loss or tie + Bills win
NFC
Clinched (6 of 7):
- Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title, No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage
- Dallas Cowboys – NFC East division title
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFC South division title
- Arizona Cardinals – playoff berth
- Los Angeles Rams – playoff berth
- Philadelphia Eagles – playoff berth
ARIZONA CARDINALS (11-5) (vs. Seattle (6-10), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
Arizona clinches NFC West division title with:
- ARI win + LAR loss
LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-4) (vs. San Francisco (9-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
Los Angeles Rams clinch NFC West division title with:
- LAR win or tie OR
- ARI loss or tie
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-8) (at Atlanta (7-9), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
New Orleans clinches playoff berth with:
- NO win + SF loss
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (9-7) (at Los Angeles Rams (12-4), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:
- SF win or tie OR
- NO loss or tie