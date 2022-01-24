Antonio Brown Says He Wants to Catch Passes From Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Mercurial wide receiver Antonio Brown says he wants to join the Ravens and play with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

In an interview on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, Brown was asked which quarterback he wanted to play for next.

“Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers," Brown said. "Shout out Lamar Jackson. That’s it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback. Not only him throwing the ball, the dynamic of him playing, the excitement.”

The question is whether the Ravens would welcome such a controversial player in the locker room.

Brown was suspended for three games in December for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols after misrepresenting that he received the vaccination.

Then, Brown oddly tore off his uniform in a game at MetLife Stadium and ran off the field in the middle of the game with the Buccaneers trailing the New York Jets 24-10.

But this is not the first time that Brown has been linked to Baltimore.

In April, Ravens wide receiver Hollywood Brown posted a video on Instagram of working out with his cousin Antonio Brown and Jackson at a gym in South Florida.

This added more speculation about the Ravens adding Antonio Brown as a free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Antonio Brown added fuel to a rumor about signing with Baltimore by posting a photo of himself wearing a Ravens uniform on Snapchat in May.

Jackson created a buzz when a video surfaced of him throwing passes to Brown in Florida. Jackson later insisted that he'd welcome Brown to Baltimore.

"He’s a cool, down-to-earth guy and he’s passionate about the sport of football," Jackson said over the summer. "When he was working, you could tell, this man, he’s going to go 24/7. And after the workout, he still went and lifted. He already – prior to the workout, he lifted. We go out there and go to throwing routes, after that, guys went and lifted some more. I’m like, ‘Man, this guy, there’s no quitting with him.’ That’s the type of guy we need in our locker room.

"And I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room. It’s like a brotherhood going on. It’s none of that outside noise; it’s strictly inside. We worry about each other; we worry about what we have going on. We want to win, and I can just tell in him that he wants to win. He wants to play ball.”

However, the idea of the Ravens adding Antonio Brown is far-fetched.