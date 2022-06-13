Big Week for Lamar Jackson At Ravens Mandatory Camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are confident Lamar Jackson will attend this week's mandatory minicamp.

“I expect him to be here at mandatory minicamp," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I know he’s working hard. Lamar Jackson is a hard worker, so I’m not worried about how hard he’s working. I fully expect him to come back in great shape – that’s what he talks about – and I’m sure he’s throwing, I’m sure he’s doing a good job, and when he gets back here, we’ll be rolling with Lamar.

"Right now, we roll with the guys we’ve got, and when he gets here, he’ll merge right in with everybody, and we’ll go to work with Lamar.”

Jackson skipped all of the voluntary workouts and there is plenty of work ahead of him.

With quarterbacks Tyler Huntley, Brett Hundley and Anthony Brown, the offense completely stalled at the recent OTAs. There were interceptions, balls tipped at the line, and overthrow or underthrown balls.

Jackson will be working with a new center this season with rookie Tyler Linderbaum.

Jackson also has a young group of wide receivers that also need the work. However, he has worked out with Rashod Bateman this offseason.

Jackson missed the final four games of the season with an ankle injury, so he has not practiced with the team since early December.

If Jackson does not attend the mandatory camp, he will be fined about $90,000, according to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement.

It will also create a huge distraction.

Jackson's contract situation is already the center of attention.

As a result, this is a big week for Jackson and the Ravens as far as their future together.