Skip to main content

Big Week for Lamar Jackson At Ravens Mandatory Camp

Jackson skipped all of the voluntary workouts.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are confident Lamar Jackson will attend this week's mandatory minicamp.

“I expect him to be here at mandatory minicamp," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I know he’s working hard. Lamar Jackson is a hard worker, so I’m not worried about how hard he’s working. I fully expect him to come back in great shape – that’s what he talks about – and I’m sure he’s throwing, I’m sure he’s doing a good job, and when he gets back here, we’ll be rolling with Lamar. 

"Right now, we roll with the guys we’ve got, and when he gets here, he’ll merge right in with everybody, and we’ll go to work with Lamar.”

The Ravens are confident Lamar Jackson will attend this week's mandatory minicamp.

The Ravens are confident Lamar Jackson will attend this week's mandatory minicamp.

Jackson skipped all of the voluntary workouts and there is plenty of work ahead of him.

With quarterbacks Tyler Huntley, Brett Hundley and Anthony Brown, the offense completely stalled at the recent OTAs. There were interceptions, balls tipped at the line, and overthrow or underthrown balls.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jackson will be working with a new center this season with rookie Tyler Linderbaum.

Jackson also has a young group of wide receivers that also need the work. However, he has worked out with Rashod Bateman this offseason. 

Jackson missed the final four games of the season with an ankle injury, so he has not practiced with the team since early December.

If Jackson does not attend the mandatory camp, he will be fined about $90,000, according to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement.

It will also create a huge distraction. 

Jackson's contract situation is already the center of attention.

As a result, this is a big week for Jackson and the Ravens as far as their future together. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

160622954.jpg.0
News

Ravens Hall-of-Famer Ed Reed Not Happy With Jack Del Rio's 'Dustup' Comments

By Todd Karpovich16 hours ago
16381954323662
News

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Ranked Low for Explosive Plays in 2021

By Todd Karpovich19 hours ago
GettyImages-1356092572-e1638158309464
News

Ravens Linebacker Patrick Queen Looking to Make Jump In Year Three

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago
download
News

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Further Clarifies Chuck Clark's Role

By Todd KarpovichJun 11, 2022
usa_today_18222238.0
News

Ravens Rookie Cornerbacks Showing Progress

By Todd KarpovichJun 11, 2022
usa_today_13365476.0
News

Ravens Will Play Arizona Cardinals, Not Practice With Them in Preseason

By Todd KarpovichJun 10, 2022
9KmWvHTJgUv5zKpp
News

Former Ravens Wide Receiver Dishes on the Offense

By Todd KarpovichJun 10, 2022
tampa-bay-buccaneers-v-new-york-giants
News

Pass Rusher Jason Pierre-Paul Reportedly Visits Ravens

By Todd KarpovichJun 10, 2022