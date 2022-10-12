Could Ravens Make A Play for OBJ?

OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Ravens could use another playmaking wide receiver to create bigger matchup problems for opponents.

Odell Beckham Jr. could be that player and he has already been linked to Baltimore.

Beckham is expected to return to the field in mid-November return after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI for the Rams.

That would be a perfect time for the Ravens to potentially bring him in for a playoff run.

The Ravens have a young group of wide receivers that are having mixed seasons.

Devin Duvernay has emerged as the best weapon at wideout and he is second on the team behind tight end Mark Andrews with 17 receptions for 226 yards and three touchdowns. The Ravens have been creative in getting Duvermay the ball.

Rashod Bateman entered the season as the team's No. 1 wide receiver but he was out last week with a foot injury. Bateman has shown explosiveness but has also dealt with dropped passes. He is third on the team with 11 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

After Bateman, there is a drop-off in production.

Enter Beckham, who would give quarterback Lamar Jackson another viable weapon.

The question is whether the Ravens can keep Beckham happy with his targets, which was the reason he wanted out of Cleveland.

Baltimore ranks last in the NFL in receiver targets (1,119) and receiver catches (683), according to the NFL Network.

It's no secret that the Ravens like to run the football, but Jackson has gotten better with his downfield throws.

Beckham will have no shortage of suitors with Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills among the teams expected to show interest.

But it would be an interesting development should the Ravens also enter the fray.

Stay tuned.