Another Pass Rusher Off the Market: Melvin Ingram Signs With Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — One of the best edge rushers in the free-agent market signed with the Ravens' archrival in the AFC North.

Defensive end Melvin Ingram reached a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the NFL Network.

The addition of Ingram makes the Steelers' defense even more formidable He will add depth to an aggressive pass rush that already includes T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Ingram was the longest-tenured player on the Chargers. He was drafted by 2012 general manager AJ Smith and has been a high motor player. Ingram, however, was placed on IR twice last season and did not manage a sack.

Nonetheless, Ingram amassed 43 sacks between 2015 through 2019 and has a market value of $11.4 million per year.

Another potential free agent, Justin Houston, visited Baltimore in April, but he left without a deal. A source told Ravens Country the negotiations "never got serious."

The Ravens pass rush remains a concern heading into the 2021 season.

The team lost Matt Judon (six sacks in 2020) and Yannick Ngakoue (three sacks in nine games with the Ravens last season) in free agency and did not replace them with veteran players.

Instead, Baltimore opted to draft a pair of outside linebackers — Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes — that are expected to make an immediate impact.

The Ravens also have a pair of second-year inside linebackers — Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison — and two defensive linemen — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington — that are expected to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

"This is one of those teams where we’re going to have to depend on some young guys to step up and make some plays for us," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. "But I think we’ve got a really good group of young [players] who are going to be able to develop and become really good football players in this league.”

Oweh, the 31st overall pick in the draft, is an explosive player that can fly to the ball. He made seven starts. However, Oweh did not manage a sack last season for the Nittany Lions and will need to get more seasoning at the NFL level.

The Ravens also selected Hayes with the 171st overall selection from Notre Dame. In his five seasons with the Fighting Irish, Hayes recorded 97 tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, one interception, four passes defended, and four forced fumbles. He will also need more time to develop.