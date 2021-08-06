Former Ravens Backup QB RG3 Gets Job College Football and NFL Analyst

Former Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III has stepped away from the NFL and signed a multi-year deal to join ESPN as a college football and NFL analyst.

RG3 appeared in 14 games (two starts — both against Pittsburgh) and completed 33 of 58 pass attempts for 288 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions. He also ran the ball 32 times for 139 yards.

Griffin, 30, made his last appearance for the Ravens in a 19-14 loss to the Steelers in Week 12. Lamar Jackson was not available after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

RG3 completed seven of 12 pass attempts for 33 yards with an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the first quarter. He also ran for 68 yards on seven carries before leaving with the injury.

After the game, Griffin shouldered the responsibility for the loss. He was later placed on IR and was not active for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs.

Griffin III was a once-in-a-generation talent at Baylor University where he set or tied 54 school records from 2008-11. A three-year starter, Griffin III threw for 10,366 yards and 78 touchdowns while rushing for 2,254 yards and 33 TDs during his 41-game collegiate career.

His best season was 2011 when he captured the Heisman Trophy, the Davey O’Brien and Manning Awards, along with other National Player of the Year honors after amassing 4,293 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns to go along with 699 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He was the face of the Baylor program that finished 10-3, won its first bowl game in 19 years and earned a final national ranking of 12.

The No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick by the Washington Football Team in 2012, Griffin III played eight seasons in the NFL – with Washington (2012-15), the Cleveland Browns (2016) and the Ravens (2018-20). He threw for 9,271 yards and 43 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,809 yards and 10 scores.

“College football has always been an integral part of my life, first as a kid watching it, then as a young man playing it,” Griffin said. “Some of my greatest sports memories come from my collegiate days surrounded by the pageantry, the traditions and the passion of the fans. College football is life changing for many and I will always look back on my time playing it with tremendous gratitude."