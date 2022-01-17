The Game That Changed the Ravens Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were mostly rolling as they headed into their Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins.

However, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the rest of the offense hit a wall trying to adapt to Miami's Cover 0 defensive scheme.

The Ravens lost 22-10 and never seemed to recover from that game. Baltimore lost six of its eight next games down the stretch and the offense never seemed to get back on track.

"I got sick at the Miami game, actually, and I played horrible [in] the Cleveland game," Jackson said. "I really don’t know, man. I really don’t know. We still had the same guys; we’ve just got to be consistent. That’s going back to being consistent, and like you said, in the pass game … We’ve just got to be consistent everywhere with our offense – just keep playing how we’ve been playing and don’t bat an eye. That’s just what it was. But my guys kept fighting throughout the losses, the consecutive losses – that’s what it was – my guys kept fighting and doing what they were doing.

"But we just fell short a little. We’ve just got to be more consistent. I really don’t know what happened.”

Teams tried to emulate the Dolphins game plan against the Ravens.

Miami played man-to-man coverage against the Ravens' receivers while the rest of the players blitzed Jackson. It's a strategy that is often used sparingly, but Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who has since been fired, stayed in that formation because it was working.

Jackson completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for 238 yards with a touchdown and interception. He was sacked four times.'

Jackson had a 37.5 passer rating on passes of 10 or more yards.

The Dolphins had their defensive backs keeping the pressure on Jackson with safeties Jevon Holland blitzing 21 times and Brandon Jones attacking the quarterback 17 times.

The biggest issue is the Ravens were not able to make any adjustments by using quick passes, crossing routes, bunch formations, and deep shots downfield.

"Live by the sword, die by the sword," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "So, those plays are going to be hit or miss. The blitzes are going to be hit or miss. So, you have to make them pay with big plays, and that’s what we’re going to work very hard to do.”

The Ravens are prioritizing a more improved passing attack again this offseason.

Much of the film work will revolve around that Week 10 against Miami.