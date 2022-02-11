Justin Tucker's Record-Breaking Kick Wins NFL's Moment of the Year

LOS ANGELES — Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has another award to put in his trophy case.

Tucker's game-winning, NFL-record 66-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions was named the "Bridgestone Best Moment of the Year" by the NFL.

The Ravens won the game 19-17.

Tucker's kick surpassed the previous NFL record held by Matt Prater, who kicked a 64-yarder in 2013. Tucker’s previous career-long, a 61-yarder, was also a game-winner in an 18-16 against Detroit on Dec. 16, 2013.

Tucker owns 18 career game-winning kicks, including playoffs, and has made all 17 of his attempts inside of one minute remaining in regulation. Tucker has now converted on 49 consecutive fourth-quarter attempts, the NFL’s longest active streak.

Tucker owns 44 field goals from 50-plus yards, breaking a tie with Phil Dawson for the third-most all-time (Prater – 60; Sebastian Janikowski – 58).

Tucker has seven career games with multiple 50-plus-yard conversions, tying Brandon McManus and Prater for the most in NFL history.

Tucker is also the most accurate kicker in NFL history, Last season, he was named first-team All-Pro for the fifth time in his career. Tucker converted 35 of 37 field-goal attempts (94.6%). He also made all 32 of his extra-point attempts.