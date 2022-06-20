Skip to main content

Lamar Jackson 'Hurt' By Marquise Brown Trade, But Understands Business

Ravens trade Jackson's favorite target at WR.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It was not surprising that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was miffed when Marquise Brown was traded to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.

Brown was Jackson's best friend on the team and his favorite target at wide receiver.

The Ravens did reach out to Jackson before the trade. 

 “Actually, Coach [Harbaugh] called me," Jackson said. "It was after a workout, and I was like, ‘OK,’ [and] I’m just listening to him. But he was like, ‘We’re thinking about trading him’ and stuff like that, but I didn’t buy into it. It was just conversation, and when it actually happened, I was like, ‘What the …’ But it’s all good. It’s part of the business.

"I was kind of hurt, because that’s my boy. But it’s all good. Like I said, it’s part of the business.”

264_cover_Jackson-Brown-800x445
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Ravens traded Brown and the 100th pick — third round, compensatory — in the 2022 draft to the Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall pick, which they used for center Tyler Linderbaum.

Brown was in the final year of his rookie contract. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta had said the team would pick up his fifth-year option in 2023 worth $13.4 million, but the situation evidently changed.

Rashod Bateman is expected to emerge as the Ravens No. 1 wide receiver this season. Baltimore also has several other wideouts with potential, including Devon Duvernay, James Proche and Tylan Wallace. 

In 2021, Brown and tight end Mark Andrews each eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards. It was just the second Ravens tandem to reach the 1,000-yard mark in the same season, joining Michael Jackson and Derrick Alexander who accomplished that feat in 1996.

The Ravens will need to equal that production.

Brown will certainly be missed by Jackson. 

"I was shocked. I’m like, ‘Damn.’ But like I said, it’s part of the business," Jackson said about the trade. 

18222274
News

Mike Davis, Tyler Badie Flash in Ravens Mandatory Minicamp

By Todd Karpovich4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-19 at 12.37.27 PM
News

Ravens Receivers Stand Up for Disrespected Lamar Jackson

By Todd Karpovich22 hours ago
S2BY2FRM6BE3VCNNBGVIJBIRAA
News

John Harbaugh Expects Ravens Rookies to Be 'Shocked' At Process

By Todd KarpovichJun 19, 2022
usa_today_15032656.0
News

Ravens Have Solid Depth at Offensive Tackle

By Todd KarpovichJun 18, 2022
202206171658TMS_____MNGTRPUB_SPORTS-RAVENS-SIGN-VETERAN-OLB-STEVEN-MEANS-1-BZ5
News

Ravens Add Veteran Linebacker to Roster

By Todd KarpovichJun 18, 2022
badfzvj0bcg9erolukym
News

Ravens Staying One Step Ahead of NFL with Draft Strategy

By Todd KarpovichJun 17, 2022
4cda70b56ced43899fc3fdb33aa9d6b0
News

Ravens Coach Talks About Lamar Jackson's Strides This Offseason

By Todd KarpovichJun 17, 2022
rn5sus7fuhiq5k6tbnwu
News

Ravens Optimistic Dobbins, Edwards, Stanley Will Be Ready for Opener

By Todd KarpovichJun 17, 2022