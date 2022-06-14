Lamar Jackson Looks Solid in First Practice for Ravens

Ravens QB looks solid on return to practice.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson had a solid day of practice during the Ravens' first mandatory minicamp.

It's obvious Jackson has worked hard this offseason because his passes were tight and he had several completions to tight end Mark Andrews and a touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman during red-zone drills.

“You can see he’s been throwing a lot,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson had a solid first day of practice.

Jackson did throw a pair of interceptions to safety Tony Jefferson, but otherwise, he had a productive day.

Jackson decided to skip this year's voluntary minicamps, but the coaches and players were not concerned.

They were confident he was honing his passing skills away from the Ravens' practice facility.

The progress was evident.

There's still plenty of time for Jackson to get acclimated to his new rookie center Tyler Linderbaum.

Jackson also spent part of the offseason working with Bateman, so there is already familiarity between the two playmakers.

Jackson also did not show any signs of dealing with the ankle injury that sidelined him for four games last season.

Lamar completed 246 of 382 passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over 12 games last season. He was also sacked a career-high 38 times.

He's determined to bounce back and get back to his 2019 form when he was named NFL MVP.

Jackson is off to a solid start.