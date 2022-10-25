Lamar Jackson, Ravens Focused on Buccaneers, Not Tom Brady

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was flattered when Tom Brady posted on Instagram, “You’re Next” in reference to his pending retirement, which never happened.

Jackson was hoping the post meant championship rings and not MVPs.

"I saw it. I would say, hopefully, I’m next to win the Super Bowl," Jackson said. "He’s got seven of them, so, hopefully, that’s what I’m next to – that’s what I was hoping. ... It means a lot.”

Jackson dismissed any talk about competing against Tom Brady. Jackson is focused on playing against the Buccaneers' dominant defense and not keeping pace with a future, first-ballot Hall-of-Famer.

Jackson won his only meeting against Brady in 2019 when the Ravens beat the New England Patriots 37-20. Jackson threw for 163 yards with a touchdown and also ran for 61 yards with a pair of scores. Brady was 30 of 46 for 285 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Jackson hasn't had the opportunity to talk with Brady off the field.

"It’s Brady; I don’t play against Tom Brady," Jackson said. "But he’s the ‘G.O.A.T.’ [greatest of all time], man. And like you said, I’m always playing against the defense, not the quarterback, so I’m going into every game the same way, [with] the same mentality. I just want to go out there and do what I’m supposed to do to win.”

Brady has gone 6-2 against the Ravens over his career, throwing for 2,177 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, However, Brady is just 2-2 against Baltimore in the postseason. He threw for 1,080 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions in those four playoff games.

This year, Brady has been mostly solid, throwing for 1,942 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. However, the Buccaneers have struggled at times and enter the game at 3-4.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects Brady to be at his usual best.

“It’s Tom Brady," Harbaugh said. "It’s the same style, the same basic kind of an offense that he’s run over the years. It will be a big challenge for us.”