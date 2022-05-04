Lamar Jackson Remains 'Bona Fide Franchise QB' in Latest Rankings

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson battled injuries and some inconsistency last season.

But that has not tarnished his reputation as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league.

Jackson is still a bonafide "Tier 1: Bona Fide Franchise QBs," according to the last rankings by NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. Jackson joined Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, and Deshaun Watson on that list.

Last season, Jackson played just 12 games because of an illness against the Bears and an ankle injury he suffered against the Browns. He threw for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He is poised for a bounce-back season.

"Lamar Jackson was playing the best football of his career the first six weeks of the season, which is saying something for someone who won an MVP at his age," La Canfora told Raven Country. "He is special, and driven in a contract year."

Baltimore is 37-12 in the regular season with Jackson as its starter. Since his first NFL start in Week 11 of 2018, Jackson's 37 wins are tied with Allen for fourth-most among quarterbacks, trailing only Rodgers (41), Mahomes (40) and Brady (40).

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, ranks seventh all-time in rushing yards (3,673) among NFL quarterbacks. His 10 career performances with 100+ rushing yards are tied with Michael Vick for the most by a QB in NFL history.

Lamar Jackson evades a Pittsburgh defender.

The Ravens already exercised Jackson's fifth-year option that will pay him $23.02 million this season. They are committed to Jackson over the long term and are building their offense around him.

General manager Eric DeCosta has met with Jackson several times over the past year to discuss a new deal, but the sides have yet to reach an agreement.

Nonetheless, DeCosta envisions Jackson being the Ravens quarterback for years to come.