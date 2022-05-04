Skip to main content

Lamar Jackson Remains 'Bona Fide Franchise QB' in Latest Rankings

Ravens QB looking for bounce-back season.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson battled injuries and some inconsistency last season.

But that has not tarnished his reputation as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league.

Jackson is still a bonafide "Tier 1: Bona Fide Franchise QBs," according to the last rankings by NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. Jackson joined Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, and  Deshaun Watson on that list.

Last season, Jackson played just 12 games because of an illness against the Bears and an ankle injury he suffered against the Browns. He threw for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He is poised for a bounce-back season.

"Lamar Jackson was playing the best football of his career the first six weeks of the season, which is saying something for someone who won an MVP at his age," La Canfora told Raven Country. "He is special, and driven in a contract year."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Baltimore is 37-12 in the regular season with Jackson as its starter. Since his first NFL start in Week 11 of 2018, Jackson's 37 wins are tied with Allen for fourth-most among quarterbacks, trailing only Rodgers (41), Mahomes (40) and Brady (40).

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, ranks seventh all-time in rushing yards (3,673) among NFL quarterbacks. His 10 career performances with 100+ rushing yards are tied with Michael Vick for the most by a QB in NFL history.

Lamar Jackson evades a Pittsburgh defender. 

Lamar Jackson evades a Pittsburgh defender. 

The Ravens already exercised Jackson's fifth-year option that will pay him $23.02 million this season. They are committed to Jackson over the long term and are building their offense around him.

General manager Eric DeCosta has met with Jackson several times over the past year to discuss a new deal, but the sides have yet to reach an agreement.

Nonetheless, DeCosta envisions Jackson being the Ravens quarterback for years to come.

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

wyxegj8txmyryyoyidak
News

Ravens Won't Play International Game in 2022

By Todd Karpovich2 hours ago
osig5mt11bxb4yaqxxbl
News

A Look at Ravens Depth Chart

By Todd Karpovich3 hours ago
ravens20_wk3_James-Proche-2-800x445
News

Ravens Might Have Work to Do in Wide Receivers Room

By Todd Karpovich20 hours ago
ray-lewis-retires2
News

Ravens to Host 'A Championship Celebration' to Honor 2000 Team

By Baltimore Ravens22 hours ago
d93a2a2e1e244db79c0d64089ffbfb74
News

Ravens Determined to Lure Justin Houston Back for Another Year?

By Todd KarpovichMay 3, 2022
download
News

DeAndre Hopkins Suspension Works In Ravens Favor

By Todd KarpovichMay 3, 2022
usatsi_15438152-copy
News

Ravens Confident They Are Addressing Needs At Cornerback

By Todd KarpovichMay 2, 2022
0x0
News

Why the Ravens Didn't Take A Wide Receiver in 2022 NFL Draft

By Todd KarpovichMay 2, 2022