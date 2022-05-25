Lamar Jackson Skips First OTAs, Other Observations

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was a no-show at the Ravens' first voluntary workouts, which was not overly concerning to his teammates.

"I talked to him. I know how hard he's working," tight end Mark Andrews said. "He's extremely motivated, extremely hungry. So, there are no worries over there. ... We’re all working and doing our job here and getting ready for him. We’ll be ready to go and I’m confident that he’s going to be ready and show everybody what he’s got and the type of hunger he has right now."

Jackson missed the final four games of the season with an ankle injury.

He'll have a new center this season with rookie Tyler Linderbaum.

Jackson also has a young group of wide receivers that also need the work. However, he has worked out with Rashod Bateman this offseason.

Jackson will play this season under a fifth-year option that pays him just over $23 million. If the Ravens and Jackson cannot reach a deal after the season, the team can use the franchise tag on him, which could be economically beneficial.

When asked about Jackson's absence, coach John Harbaugh replied: "I will let Lamar speak for himself."

Other Notable Absences

Jackson was not the only player that did not practice. Other players were missing included J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, David Ojabo, Marcus Peters, Tyus Bowser, Nick Boyle, Ja’Wuan James, Morgan Moses, Ronnie Stanley, Jaylon Ferguson, Kyle Fuller, Ar’Darius Washington, Marcus Williams, Iman Marshall, Michael Pierce, Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe.

Several of those players are coming off major injuries.

Bateman Struggles

Bateman is supposed to take over the role as the No. 1 wide receiver after Marquise Brown was traded to Arizona.

However, Bateman had a tough first day with several dropped passes. He also bobbled a potential touchdown pass that hit him in the hands in the end zone.

Nonetheless, Bateman still has huge potential and is coming off a solid rookie campaign. After missing almost the first half of the season following surgery, Bateman finished the year with 46 receptions for 515 yards and a touchdown.

Hamilton Shines

While rookie Kyle Hamilton still has room to grow, he looked poised at safety and made several nice plays on the ball. He also did a solid matching up with the tight end in the one-on-one drills. Hamilton has the potential to be an impact player.

Fellow safety Chuck Clark was also in camp.

Andrews Looks Solid

Andrews looks like he lost some weight in the offseason by working out but he is still strong and had a solid day of practice. He caught every pass thrown his way and was aggressive in the blocking drills.

Both rookie tight ends Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely also looked sharp and did a good job catching the ball in traffic.

Young Cornerbacks Look Good

Cornerback Kevon Seymour might have had the best day of any player in the secondary. He knocked down several passes and had an interception.

The Ravens also moved Brandon Stephens around, but he played primarily at cornerback and also looked solid.

Marlon Humphrey did not show any ill effects from the chest injury that ended his 2021 season.

Easy Transition for Stout

Rookie Jordan Stout will be the Ravens' next punter, replacing Sam Koch who retired this offseason. The early impressions of Stout are that he has a huge leg and was flawless in holding the ball for kicker Justin Tucker.